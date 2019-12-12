Former Warner Bros. Records CEO shells out $12 million for pair of Brentwood homes

Cameron Strang, the former chairman and chief executive of Warner Bros. Records, has paid about $12 million for a pair of homes in Brentwood, property records show.

The side-by-side estates on a cul-de-sac were the subject of a probate sale and sold “as-is,” according to listings for the properties.

The smaller of the two properties, at more than half an acre, centers on a single-story ranch-style house dating to 1941. A circular motor court sits out front of the home, which has seven bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.

1 / 6 Fencing surrounds the swimming pool at the larger estate. (Realtor.com) 2 / 6 The larger property has a Midcentury-era home with more than 2,800 square feet of space. (Realtor.com) 3 / 6 Lawn and mature landscaping make up more than an acre of grounds. (Realtor.com) 4 / 6 The other house, a single-story, has nearly 5,500 square feet of space. (Realtor.com) 5 / 6 Features include a beamed-ceiling living room. (Realtor.com) 6 / 6 The grounds have an empty swimming pool. (Realtor.com)

The 5,478-square-foot floor plan includes a beamed-ceiling living room, a rustic cook’s kitchen and multiple fireplaces. Lush landscaping, trellis-topped patios and an empty swimming pool make up the gated grounds.

Next door, the other house sits on a knoll of about an acre with rolling lawns, decking and a fenced swimming pool. The Midcentury home, built in 1951, has beamed ceilings, paneled walls and a floor-to-ceiling fireplace in the living room. A total of four bedrooms and two bathrooms are within more than 2,800 square feet of space.

Strang previously founded New West Records, DMZ Records and Southside Independent Music Publishing, the latter of which was behind such hit songs as Cee Lo Green’s “Forget You” and Bruno Mars’ “Grenade.” He resigned from Warner Music Group in 2017 after six years as chairman and CEO for Warner Bros. Records.

Dan Beder of Sotheby’s International Realty was the listing agent for both properties. Peter Zimble, also of Sotheby’s, represented Strang in both sales, according to the Multiple Listing Service.