Home of the Week: Modern Beverly Hills mansion makes a splash

Water cascades down a series of reflecting pools to mark the entrance of this modern mansion in Beverly Hills. The multilevel residence features a two-story glass atrium entry, scaled formal rooms and an indoor swimming pool. A so-called water lounge is bordered on all sides by ponds.

The details

Location: 601 Mountain Drive, Beverly Hills, 90210

Asking price: $75 million

Year built: 1995

Living area: 27,470 square feet, six bedrooms, 15 bathrooms

Lot size: 1.65 acres

Features: Private driveway; 98-foot-long outdoor swimming pool; indoor swimming pool; two-story glass atrium/foyer; formal and junior dining rooms; water lounge; multiroom master suites; ballroom

About the area: In the 90210 ZIP Code, based on 20 sales, the median price for single-family home sales in October was $6.25 million, a 30.2% increase year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Jeff Hyland and Drew Fenton, (310) 278-3311, Hilton & Hyland

