Former 49er Dashon Goldson looks to tackle second Encino home sale

A year after selling his Encino mansion for $6.585 million, retired football star Dashon Goldson is looking to shed his second home in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood. His Mediterranean-style spot is up for grabs at $1.75 million, records show.

The two-story is a lot smaller than the home Goldson sold in 2018, which spanned over 10,000 square feet on a gated acre. This one clocks in at about 4,200 square feet with five bedrooms and four bathrooms across two stories.

Tan tones cover the exterior and continue inside, where a loft overlooks a two-story foyer. Lined with travertine floors, the main level holds a center island kitchen, formal dining room and living room with a fireplace.

Carpet covers the second story, where a master suite expands to a pair of walk-in closets and a front-facing balcony. In the back, fencing surrounds a spacious lawn.

Flora Petrushkina of Lancelot Residential and Angela Efros of Keller Williams Beverly Hills hold the listing.

Goldson, 35, broke into the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers and earned two Pro Bowl berths in six seasons with the team. The hard-hitting safety also spent time with the tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Redskins and Atlanta Falcons, racking up 466 tackles and 16 interceptions during his time in the league.

A regular player in the Los Angeles real estate scene, he also sold a condo in Marina del Rey in 2017 for $875,000.