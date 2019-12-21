Hot Property: New L.A. digs for ‘Schitt’s Creek’ star

His television family may have gone down “Schitt’s Creek,” but things are looking up for Dan Levy.

The actor-writer, who stars in the award-winning sitcom, has bought a home in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles for $4.13 million.

Built in 1936, the Spanish-style house is set high up from the street near Griffith Park. Inside the renovated two-story are 3,177 square feet of living space with a vaulted-ceiling great room, an updated kitchen, four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Original stonework and a hand-forged curved staircase command attention in the formal entry.

French doors open to a backyard with a pergola-topped dining area, a saltwater swimming pool, a built-in barbecue and landscaping. An outdoor shower is tucked away near the pool area. A one-bedroom guest suite has a separate entrance.

Patricia Ruben of Sotheby’s International Realty was the listing agent. Jennifer Akbari of Compass represented the buyer.

Levy, 36, is the son of Hollywood and comedy veteran Eugene Levy, who also appears on “Schitt’s Creek.” Writer, director and producer are among the many hats he has worn for the show, which is set to conclude next year after six seasons.

The ABCs of a sale

Actress Sofía Vergara of “Modern Family” fame has sold a condominium in Westwood for $1.35 million, or $25,000 more than the asking price.

Found within the Dorchester tower on Wilshire Boulevard, the 2,071-square-foot residence has dark hardwood floors, an updated kitchen, three bedrooms and three bathrooms. A custom walk-in closet/dressing room highlights the master suite.

Vergara used a trust in her name to buy the property in 2007 for $1.1 million. She was offering the condo for $1.325 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Building amenities include a full-service doorman, valet parking, a gym and a swimming pool.

Vergara, 47, is known for her role as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on the Emmy-winning sitcom “Modern Family,” which is set to conclude next year after 11 seasons. Among her film credits are “The Emoji Movie,” “Chef” and “Hot Pursuit.”

She is among the highest-paid actresses in the world, earning an estimated $42.5 million last year, according to Forbes.

Barry Peele of Sotheby’s International Realty was the listing agent. Vangelis Korasidis of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage represented the buyer.

Running an out-route

Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks is fielding offers for his modern home in Hidden Hills, listing the renovated digs for sale at $5.8 million.

It’ll be a short stay for the former All-American, who bought the place for $5.45 million last year, a few months after being traded from the Patriots to the Rams.

Privacy is the story here, as the cul-de-sac estate sits on 2.3 acres with panoramic city views. Behind the single-story home, an entertainer’s backyard offers a redwood deck, a swimming pool, a spa, an outdoor kitchen and a fire pit.

Before Cooks bought it, the house had a 1970s vibe with generous doses of wood and brick adorning the living spaces. The remodel brought a much more contemporary feel with chic interiors that open outside through pocketing walls of glass.

Everything’s oversized in the vast open floor plan, from the chandelier-topped dining room with a wet bar to the living room with a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace. Farther in, the sleek kitchen tacks on two islands and splashes of marble.

Other highlights include a game room and a spacious master suite with backyard access. It’s one of four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in 4,850 square feet.

Jordan Cohen of RE/Max One holds the listing.

A native of Stockton, Cooks was a consensus All-American at Oregon State University before being drafted by the Saints in 2014. In six NFL seasons, he’s caught 387 passes, with 35 touchdowns.

Off to her next appointment

Actress Niecy Nash of TNT’s “Claws” has nailed down a buyer in Bell Canyon, selling her home of six years for $1.265 million. That’s $16,000 more than she was asking and $130,000 more than she paid for the property in 2013.

A host of outdoor amenities complement the contemporary home. Filling out the densely landscaped grounds are a gazebo, terrace, swimming pool, three-car garage and detached studio space.

Beamed ceilings and skylights top the tan-toned living spaces, which focus on a wall of windows along the home’s backside. From the foyer, the multilevel floor plan ascends to a lofted lounge with a kitchenette and descends to a living room with a fireplace.

The tan tones and beamed ceilings continue into the master suite, which extends to a spacious tile bathroom and a custom dressing room converted from a guest bedroom. It opens to a dining patio overlooking the grassy grounds. In total, there are four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in about 3,200 square feet.

Thomas Davila and Kennon Earl of Compass held the listing. Jason Berns of Keller Williams Realty represented the buyer.

Nash, 49, has received Emmy awards as host of the Style network show “Clean House” and for her role on the HBO show “Getting On.” Her other credits include the shows “The Soul Man,” “Scream Queens” and “Reno 911.”

Earlier this year, she unloaded another home in Northridge for $970,000.

Gaming the game

Casey Wasserman, the entertainment executive who headed L.A.’s bid to host the 2028 Summer Olympics, is dialing it down in Beverly Hills. His ultra-modern mansion is back on the market for $82.5 million, or $42.5 million shy of his original asking price.

The staggering sum is a reflection of the property’s prime location. Set just above Sunset Boulevard, the property claims 3.25 acres with lush lawns and sweeping city views.

A contemporary cocktail of stone, glass and white oak, the three-story mansion was designed by Richard Meier and built in 2016. The Pritzker-winning architect also designed the Getty Center and the Barcelona Museum of Contemporary Art.

Inside, automated steel doors line the main level, connecting the expansive great room to the private backyard. Other gallery-like living spaces include an open dining area and a sleek chef’s kitchen with a massive center island. Two staircases and an elevator navigate the floor plan.

Five of the home’s six bedrooms are found upstairs, including a wood-covered master suite with a spacious deck. Down below, there’s a gym and theater.

An 85-foot tile infinity pool anchors an entertainer’s deck outside. Lawns, dining areas and a pool house with sliding walls of glass complete the scene.

The park-like property was previously owned for decades by Wasserman’s grandfather, famed talent agent Lew Wasserman.

Casey Wasserman founded sports marketing and talent management company Wasserman, formerly Wasserman Media Co., in 1998. After spearheading L.A.’s bid for the 2028 Olympics, he currently serves as president of the Los Angeles Olympic Organizing Committee.

Stephen Shapiro of Westside Estate Agency holds the listing.