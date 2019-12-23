David Bowie’s onetime condo, up for lease in West Hollywood, has seen some changes

A West Hollywood condo that rocker David Bowie and his second wife, model Iman, once called home is up for long-term lease at $5,900 a month.

The redesigned unit, offered furnished, is in the French Normandy-style Granville Towers building. The laundry list of celebrities who have lived in the 1930s structure includes actors Rock Hudson and Marilyn Monroe, among others.

The sixth-floor condo takes in panoramic views from three directions capturing the cityscape and mountains. The 1,553 square feet of light and bright interiors contain two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Amenities include gardens and concierge services.

Bowie, who died in 2016 at 69, is widely credited with changing the pop music scene with his theatrical flair and frequent adoption of alter egos. His hits included “Space Oddity,” “Changes” and “Let’s Dance.”

Brian V. Moore of Sotheby’s International Realty is the listing agent.