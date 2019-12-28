Home of the Week: Swiss Chalet Craftsman holds fast to its roots in Riverside

This Swiss Chalet-style Craftsman in Riverside’s Mount Rubidoux Historic District was built in 1909 for Harwood Hall, the first director of the Sherman Indian Institute, an off-reservation boarding school for Native Americans that later became Sherman Indian High School.

Past the covered front porch, the restored landmark shows off the natural beauty of wood with an interior awash in Oregon pine. Leaded glass windows and a brick fireplace in the living room enhance the original woodwork. A hidden paneled bar in the basement is a new addition.

The details

Location: 4570 University Ave., Riverside, 92501

Advertisement

Asking price: $1.2 million

Year built: 1909

Living area: 3,900 square feet, five bedrooms, four bathrooms

Lot size: 0.28 acre

Advertisement

Features: Original pine woodwork; original built-ins; covered front porch; living room with fireplace; dining room with built-in bar; updated kitchen; office/den; basement bar; patios; swimming pool and spa

About the area: In the 92501 ZIP Code, based on 14 sales, the median price for single-family home sales in October was $404,000, a 26.6% increase year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Benjamin Kahle and Zach Mayer, Deasy Penner Podley, (310) 779-4578

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.