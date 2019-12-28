Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Home of the Week: Swiss Chalet Craftsman holds fast to its roots in Riverside

Built in 1909, the Swiss Chalet-style Craftsman is distinguished by its squarish design and a low-pitched, gabled roof with overhanging eaves. A sleeping porch sits above the covered front porch.  (Pierre Galant Photography)
Original details include Oregon pine woodwork, a brick living room fireplace and fixtures.  (Pierre Galant Photography)
Listed for $1.2 million, the landmark residence has been updated while maintaining its classic details.  (Pierre Galant Photography)
The basement has been reimagined as a bar.  (Pierre Galant Photography)
A dining area.  (Pierre Galant Photography)
An office.  (Pierre Galant Photography)
The modernized main kitchen.  (Pierre Galant Photography)
A bedroom.  (Pierre Galant Photography)
Outdoor patio.  (Pierre Galant Photography)
A pool in the backyard.  (Pierre Galant Photography)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Dec. 28, 2019
5 AM
This Swiss Chalet-style Craftsman in Riverside’s Mount Rubidoux Historic District was built in 1909 for Harwood Hall, the first director of the Sherman Indian Institute, an off-reservation boarding school for Native Americans that later became Sherman Indian High School.

Past the covered front porch, the restored landmark shows off the natural beauty of wood with an interior awash in Oregon pine. Leaded glass windows and a brick fireplace in the living room enhance the original woodwork. A hidden paneled bar in the basement is a new addition.

The details

Location: 4570 University Ave., Riverside, 92501

Asking price: $1.2 million

Year built: 1909

Living area: 3,900 square feet, five bedrooms, four bathrooms

Lot size: 0.28 acre

Features: Original pine woodwork; original built-ins; covered front porch; living room with fireplace; dining room with built-in bar; updated kitchen; office/den; basement bar; patios; swimming pool and spa

About the area: In the 92501 ZIP Code, based on 14 sales, the median price for single-family home sales in October was $404,000, a 26.6% increase year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Benjamin Kahle and Zach Mayer, Deasy Penner Podley, (310) 779-4578

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.

Neal J. Leitereg
