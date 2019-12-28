Hot Property: Kawhi Leonard splurges on Staples Center-adjacent digs

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard will have a shorter commute to Staples Center after buying a penthouse at the Ritz-Carlton Residences at L.A. Live for $6.725 million.

The three-time all-star, who was previously seen scoping out homes on L.A.'s Westside, purchased the penthouse through a limited liability company managed by his uncle, Dennis Robertson. Last year, he used another corporate entity to buy a five-acre estate in Rancho Santa Fe for $13 million .

The location puts Leonard in close proximity to former Lakers executive Jim Buss, whose penthouse is still for sale , should he need to borrow a cup of sugar. Former Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball owns a unit a few floors down .

Centered on the downtown cityscape, the 4,280-square-foot unit features vibrant wood floors, walls of glass, two custom fireplaces and wall-mounted iPads for controlling smart home systems. The family room adjoins a center-island kitchen with a breakfast nook. In the master suite, there’s a steam shower.

Advertisement

A pair of underground parking spaces were included with the three-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom residence, which had been listed for $6.995 million. A rooftop swimming pool, a fitness center and valet and concierge services are among building amenities.

Kurt Rappaport and Kevin Booker of Westside Estate Agency were the listing agents. Booker also represented the buyer.

Leonard, 28, joined the Clippers as a free agent this year after winning an NBA title last season with the Toronto Raptors. The former San Diego State star has twice been named the NBA’s defensive player of the year since entering the league as a first-round pick in 2011. He won another title in 2014 as a member of the San Antonio Spurs.

Off to the races

Advertisement

Television and film actor Josh Lucas, who has a role in the new biographical film drama “Ford v Ferrari,” has listed his home in the Hollywood Hills for sale at $2.298 million.

The two-story contemporary, built in 1924, sits behind fences and a thicket of tall bamboo. Concrete steps lead through a tiered courtyard to reach the front of the house, which has been modernized and updated with eco-friendly features.

The 2,835-square-foot floor plan boasts wide-plank wood floors and stone fireplaces. Bi-folding doors open to the backyard for indoor-outdoor living. A saltwater swimming pool, a spa and concrete patios fill the outdoor space.

A breakfast nook adjoins a galley-style chef’s kitchen with custom cabinetry and a wine fridge. The master suite occupies the entirety of the second floor and has a wraparound balcony. There are three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms plus an office.

Lucas, 48, has scores of credits including the films “A Beautiful Mind,” “American Psycho,” “The Lincoln Lawyer” and “Hulk.” More recently, he has appeared in the Paramount Network series “Yellowstone,” starring Kevin Costner.

Jacqueline Tager of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

Actors offer up L.A. haunt

“American Horror Story” actress Lily Rabe and “Legion” actor Hamish Linklater are close to crossing off an early New Year’s resolution. The couple’s Los Feliz home, which listed in November at $2.398 million, went under contract about three weeks after it hit the market.

Advertisement

There’s a lot going on in the U-shaped abode, which fits four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms into 3,400 square feet. Clerestories ring the common spaces, and angled skylights add more light to the single-story floor plan.

A polished concrete fireplace runs floor to ceiling in the indoor-outdoor living room, and the spacious kitchen tacks on teal cabinetry topped by marble countertops. Another highlight comes in the covered patio, where string lights and wood beams hang over a turf-lined lounge and dining area.

Two master suites occupy their own wing, and one opens directly to the entertainer’s backyard. There’s a swimming pool on one side and a tiered yard on the other. In the front, a covered porch enjoys treetop views.

Patricia Ruben of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

Rabe, 37, has regularly starred in seasons of FX’s anthology series “American Horror Stories” for the last eight years, and her other credits include “The Good Wife” and “The Whispers.” In 2011, she was nominated for a Tony Award for her role in “The Merchant of Venice.”

Linklater, 43, starred in the shows “The Crazy Ones,” “The New Adventures of Old Christine” and “The Newsroom” before appearing in the films “The Big Short” and “Unicorn Store.”

Clearing a base in Poway

The longtime Poway home of Major League Baseball great Tony Gwynn has sold for about $1.43 million.

Advertisement

Owned by the San Diego Padres hitter and his family for many years, the sprawling estate centers on a Mediterranean-style house of nearly 7,400 square feet. Built in 1991, the house has high ceilings, open-plan space and a mix of hardwood and tile floors. A Palladian-style arched window brings natural light into the front entry.

The center-island kitchen opens to the main living areas for ease of entertaining. There are seven bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in the home, which has fireplaces in the living room, family room and master suite.

Outside, grounds dotted with fruit trees contain a swimming pool and a sunken tennis/basketball court.

The bank-owned property was new when Gwynn took ownership in 1992. The baseball player lived there until his death in 2014 at age 54, and his family continued to live there until last year, when the house was sold in foreclosure .

Tiffany Turner of RealHome Services & Solutions was the listing agent. William Perks of Sand & Sea Realty represented the buyer.

Gwynn is considered one of baseball’s top hitters, with a career batting average of .338. The former Padres star and MLB Hall of Famer won the National League batting title eight times.

He’s driven to sell

NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace is racing to sell his North Carolina estate, listing the scenic retreat for $1.599 million.

The single-story home is on three acres in Linville, a mountain resort community on the northwest side of the state. It takes full advantage of the woodsy setting with floor-to-ceiling windows and wraparound decks outside.

Inside, the open floor plan is a vibrant mix of wood, glass and stone. Chandeliers hang over the foyer and dining area, and the voluminous living room adds built-ins and a fireplace.

Four bedrooms and four bathrooms round out the 3,500-square-foot interior. The master suite, set under vaulted ceilings, extends to a bathroom with a spa tub and a deck with sweeping mountain views.

Josh Aldridge, Natalie Earnhardt and Jonathan Rivers of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing.

Wallace, 63, burst onto the racing scene by winning NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year in 1984 and winning the Winston Cup five years later. After winning 55 NASCAR Cup Series races in 25 years, he was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2013.