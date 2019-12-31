Singer-songwriter Lourdes Hernández sells artsy Los Feliz abode for $2.125 million

Lourdes Hernández’s Los Feliz home was a smash hit. The indie-folk artist, who performs under the name Russian Red, has sold her artsy abode for $2.125 million, or $240,000 more than the asking price.

Hernández bought the chic spot in 2017 for $1.2 million, records show, and made plenty of changes in the two years since. Bright splashes of color and painted-white brick accents are among details of note. Old hardwood and tile flooring were swapped for European oak herringbone.

Flaunting Mediterranean vibes, the charming cottage holds three bedrooms and three bathrooms in 2,000 square feet. Skylights and arched windows fill such common spaces as a music room, dining room, living room with a fireplace and marble kitchen with mint green cabinetry.

1 / 18 An outdoor living area. (Virtually Here Studios) 2 / 18 The living room has a brick fireplace. (Virtually Here Studios) 3 / 18 Arched windows in the living room. (Virtually Here Studios) 4 / 18 The kitchen. (Virtually Here Studios) 5 / 18 The dining room. (Virtually Here Studios) 6 / 18 The living room. (Virtually Here Studios) 7 / 18 The kitchen. (Virtually Here Studios) 8 / 18 The home features vaulted ceilings and skylights. (Virtually Here Studios) 9 / 18 A dining area sits across from the kitchen. (Virtually Here Studios) 10 / 18 A bedroom. (Virtually Here Studios) 11 / 18 A bathroom. (Virtually Here Studios) 12 / 18 The master bedroom. (Virtually Here Studios) 13 / 18 The master bathroom. (Virtually Here Studios) 14 / 18 The studio. (Virtually Here Studios) 15 / 18 The studio. (Virtually Here Studios) 16 / 18 The bocce ball court. (Virtually Here Studios) 17 / 18 The swimming pool. (Virtually Here Studios) 18 / 18 The private frontyard. (Virtually Here Studios)

Bold blue tones cover one of the guest bathrooms, while the master suite bathroom lightens things up with soft shades of rose gold. On a lower floor, a studio with its own entrance adds an infrared sauna.

Outside, wood beams and hanging lights top a patio with a bocce ball court. In front, there’s a private yard with cactuses, turf and a saltwater swimming pool. Banana and avocado trees surround the space.

Louise Leach and Juan Longfellow of DeasyPennerPodley held the listing. Stephen Clark of Compass represented the buyer.

Hernández has released four studio albums as Russian Red, including 2017’s “Karaoke.” Earlier this year, the Spanish artist composed and performed the music for dance troupe Ate9’s production of “a blind LAdy.”