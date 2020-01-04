Hot Property: Tom Brady looks to score in the Massachusetts housing market

Tom Brady is moving up and down the field as he and the Patriots make another postseason run. Away from the gridiron, however, the three-time league MVP is still looking to score big in the real estate market.

Brady and his wife, former supermodel Gisele Bündchen, are asking $33.9 million for their gated estate in Massachusetts, a roughly $8-million reduction from when the property first hit the market last summer.

Set on roughly five acres in Brookline, the estate centers on a 10,000-square-foot brick manor designed by architect Richard Landry. The Los Angeles-based Landry is the same architect Brady and Bündchen commissioned to design their former estate in Brentwood, which they sold in 2014 to music mogul Dr. Dre for $40 million.

Built in 2015, the mansion blends rustic touches with modern amenities. Among features of note are a great room set beneath exposed ceiling beams, a garden-view dining room and a lavish country-inspired kitchen.

A lower level holds a playroom, a wine room and spa amenities. There’s also a barn-inspired guesthouse with a yoga studio.

The property abuts the ninth hole of the Country Club, one of the oldest golf clubs in the United States. A zero-edge swimming pool, lawn and lush landscaping make up the grounds.

Brady and Bündchen bought the property in 2013. Beth Dickerson of Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

Brady, 42, has spent his entire career with the Patriots and won a record six Super Bowl championships. Bündchen, 39, has been on the covers of “Vogue,” “Vanity Fair” and “Allure,” among other magazines.

Sale marks end of a dynasty

The West Hollywood condominium of late actress-singer Diahann Carroll has come on the market at $4.2 million.

The Sierra Towers residence, owned by Carroll for more than two decades, is on the 17th floor. Designed by Stephen Rieman and Mark Krasne, the condo features antiqued mirrors, hand-stenciled doors and a wet bar. Floor-to-ceiling windows wrap the condo, which sits on the northeast corner of the high-rise.

The 1,990-square-foot unit has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. One of the bedrooms was converted into a library, and the master suite offers a collection of closets. A chandelier-topped dining area with booth seating sits off the living room.

Carroll, who died in October at 84, was a pioneering stage and screen star known for her roles on “Julia” and “Dynasty.” Among the first black actresses to star in studio films, she received an Oscar nomination for her role in the 1974 comedy-drama “Claudine.”

She won a Tony Award for best actress in a musical in 1962 for her role in “No Strings.”

Angela Roessel and John Galich of Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing.

Still looking to pass

NBA star and Long Beach native Russell Westbrook is still looking to score a sale in the Beverly Hills Post Office area. His modern home, which he bought from TV personality Scott Disick four years ago, has come back on the market for $5.35 million.

That’s about $650,000 shy of the original asking price but still $700,000 more than Westbrook paid for the place in 2015.

The two-story home is perched above the city on a private street near Beverly Park. Taking advantage of the scenic setting are a second-story balcony and a hedged backyard with a patio and pool.

Inside, modern flourishes fill out the 4,100-square-foot interior. An expansive open floor plan combines a living room, dining area and kitchen, and sliding walls of glass connect the space to the backyard.

Elsewhere are five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms and a media room. The second-story master suite boasts sweeping city and ocean views, as well as a marble bathroom with a freestanding tub.

Bjorn Farrugia of Hilton & Hyland and Donnell Beverly Jr. of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties hold the listing.

Westbrook has made eight NBA all-star teams and won the league’s most valuable player award in 2017. He has averaged a triple-double in points, rebounds and assists in each of the last three seasons.

After 11 seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder, he was traded over the summer to the Houston Rockets, where he’s currently averaging 22.5 points per game.

Rockin’ a new beat

Rock musician Troy Van Leeuwen, known as the guitarist for Queens of the Stone Age, has shelled out $2.325 million for a gated Mediterranean-style home in Woodland Hills, public records show.

Over the years, the L.A. native has picked up a few different properties in Southern California. Two years ago, Leeuwen sold a Spanish-style home in Glendale and bought a two-story traditional house in Camarillo a few months later.

His new pad is a bit different from the others. Set on a lush acre, the home boasts expansive living spaces with floors of tile and hardwood across 5,900 square feet. Highlights include a window-lined great room with sweeping views, a spacious kitchen with a center island and an indoor-outdoor lounge.

Up a sweeping staircase, the master suite combines a bedroom, balcony, sitting area and chandelier-topped bathroom with a spa tub, steam shower and fireplace. It’s one of six bedrooms and five bathrooms in two stories.

The lushly landscaped backyard was made for entertaining. There’s a flagstone patio with a massive stacked-stone fireplace, an outdoor kitchen and grill, a spacious lawn and a terraced pool and spa with a waterfall. In front, there’s parking for 15 cars.

Van Leeuwen, 49, played guitar in the bands Failure and A Perfect Circle before joining Queens of the Stone Age in the early 2000s. He’s recorded four studio albums with the rock band, including “Era Vulgaris” and “Villains,” which was released in 2017.

Scott and Sherry Walter of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage held the listing. Debra O’Neill of RE/MAX TerraSol represented the buyer.

Disney star ends run

Disney Channel actress and newlywed Bridgit Mendler has sold her home in Silver Lake for $1.986 million.

Built in 1935 and imbued with traditional charm, the Cape Cod-inspired house has more than 2,400 square feet of white-walled living space. Vaulted, beamed ceilings and ample windows bring a light and airy vibe to the interiors.

Steps lead up to a brick porch at the front of the house, while double doors open to a patio at the back. A living room with a fireplace, a dining room with corner built-ins, three bedrooms and 3.75 bathrooms are among living spaces. The vibrant blue tile floor in the updated kitchen is also used on the stair risers leading to the upper floor.

A pergola-topped sitting area and raised vegetable beds make up the backyard. Views from the hillside perch take in the reservoir and the cityscape.

Mendler, 26, has appeared on the Disney Channel shows “Wizards of Waverly Place” and “Good Luck Charlie.” She stars on the new sitcom “Merry Happy Whatever” along with Dennis Quaid.

The property previously changed hands six years ago for $1.075 million.

Patricia Ruben of Sotheby’s International Realty was the listing agent. Michael Nourmand of Nourmand & Associates represented the buyer.

Giving up a desert post

In the Arizona desert, a limited liability company tied to politician Sarah Palin has sold a half-built house for $6.2 million. That’s $50,000 under the asking price but a whopping $5.263 million more than the corporate entity paid for the property in 2015.

Set on an acre in Scottsdale, the property was owned by Safari Investments, a company that the former Alaska governor confirmed ties to in 2011. The company has purchased multiple properties in Scottsdale over the last few years, including a pair of vacant lots and a 7,900-square-foot home with a swimming pool and basketball court.

This one clocks in at a slightly smaller 7,660 square feet with four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms across two stories. Nestled in the McDowell Mountains, it enjoys sweeping mountain and city-light views from its scenic perch.

Though just the foundation is finished, construction plans call for living spaces with beamed ceilings, stone accents and walls of glass, as well as a collector’s garage accessed by an elevator. Outside, lounges would surround a new infinity-edge pool and spa.

Ryan Bailey and Patrick Bailey of Platinum Living Realty held the listing, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Andrew Bloom of Keller Williams Arizona Realty represented the buyer.

A native of Alaska, Palin served as mayor of Wasilla, the state’s sixth-largest city, before being elected governor in 2006. The politician gained national attention after joining John McCain as the Republican Party’s vice presidential nominee for the 2008 election. She has since appeared on reality shows such as “Sarah Palin’s Alaska” and “Amazing America with Sarah Palin.”