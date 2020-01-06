Hockey star Ilya Kovalchuk buys Beverly Hills home for $11.2 million

Former Los Angeles Kings left wing Ilya Kovalchuk, who was waived by the team in December, has bought a home in the Trousdale section of Beverly Hills for $11.2 million, according to sources not authorized to comment publicly on the deal.

The single-story house, built in 2018, has clean lines, slabs of ribboned marble and pocketing doors that take in city and ocean views. Some 6,200 square feet of interior holds a subdued chef’s kitchen with an island, a formal dining room, an office, five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. A wet bar sits in the far corner of the open-concept living room.

The single-story house sits on about half an acre in Beverly Hills’ Trousdale neighborhood. (Berlyn Photography)

Outside, grounds of more than half an acre center on a swimming pool with a raised spa and baja deck. A dining pavilion and built-in barbecue sit across from the pool.

The property originally came up for sale in early 2018 for $16.888 million and was more recently listed for $11.495 million, records show.

Michael Rabbani and Joe Babajan of Rodeo Realty shared the listing with Hilton and Hyland’s Rayni and Brandon Williams. Nina Moshkovich of Nelson Shelton Real Estate Era Powered represented the buyer.

Kovalchuk, 36, signed a three-year, $18.75-million contract with the Kings last summer, but lasted less than halfway through the deal before being waived by the team. The two-time all-star and Olympic gold medalist has since signed a one-year pact with the Montreal Canadiens.