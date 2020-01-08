Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

French Montana lists Hidden Hills mansion he bought from Selena Gomez

Image_13.jpg
The three-acre compound includes a Mediterranean mansion, a guesthouse with a recording studio and an entertainer’s backyard with a pool and cabana.
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Jan. 8, 2020
2:47 PM
Rapper French Montana is shooting for the stars in Hidden Hills. Four years after buying Selena Gomez’s Mediterranean mansion for $3.3 million, he’s trying to double his money by listing it for $6.599 million.

The steep price hike reflects a bit of remodeling, as the rapper painted over Gomez’s bold tones of purple and turquoise and added a $400,000 recording studio in the guesthouse. Other amenities include a gym, movie theater and wine cellar.

The three-acre compound centers on a custom home of 7,800 square feet. Dark hardwood accents offset bright shades of white and tan in the expansive living spaces, which include a two-story great room, chef’s kitchen, breakfast nook and formal dining room.

The great room.  (Realtor.com)
The family room.  (Realtor.com)
The kitchen.  (Realtor.com)
The dining room.  (Realtor.com)
The staircase.  (Realtor.com)
The master bedroom.  (Realtor.com)
The music room.  (Realtor.com)
The wine cellar.  (Realtor.com)
The courtyard.  (Realtor.com)
The pool.  (Realtor.com)
The elephant statue.  (Realtor.com)
The recording studio.  (Realtor.com)
The Mediterranean-style home.  (Realtor.com)

There’s a massage chair in the master suite, as well as a spa tub and steam shower. It’s one of five bedrooms along with six bathrooms across two stories.

Outside, hanging lights top a tile courtyard with a fountain. In the entertainer’s backyard, patios and lawns surround a swimming pool and spa. A dining cabana with a brick pizza oven and an elephant statue shrouded in ivy complete the scene.

Gabriel Palmrot of Douglas Elliman holds the listing.

A prolific mixtape artist, Montana has released more than a dozen during his career in addition to three studio albums — the most recent of which, “Montana,” dropped in 2019. His hits include “Pop That,” Unforgettable” and “No Stylist.”

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
