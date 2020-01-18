Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Home of the Week: King of the hill in Silver Lake

1/11
At nearly 4.5 acres, the gated estate with a tennis court is the largest residential property in L.A.'s Silver Lake neighborhood.  (Brian Jones)
2/11
Living spaces unfold onto multiple patios with water features and Zen gardens. There’s also an original Peter Shire sculpture.  (Brian Jones)
3/11
Built custom in 1989, the contemporary-style residence captures sweeping lake and mountain views from every room.  (Brian Jones)
4/11
The asking price is $5.98 million.  (Brian Jones)
5/11
The home is 4,400 square feet, with three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.  (Brian Jones)
6/11
The kitchen.  (Brian Jones)
7/11
A bedroom.  (Brian Jones)
8/11
Outdoor space.  (Brian Jones)
9/11
A patio.  (Brian Jones)
10/11
Swimming pool.  (Brian Jones)
11/11
Sweeping views.  (Thomas Raiguel)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Jan. 18, 2020
5 AM
At nearly 4.5 acres, this estate is among the largest residences in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles. A lighted tennis court, Zen gardens, a heated swimming pool and an original Peter Shire sculpture accompany the contemporary home, which was designed to capture sweeping lake and mountain views from every room.

The details

Location: 1844 Silverwood Terrace, Los Angeles, 90026

Asking price: $5.98 million

Year built: 1989

Living area: 4,400 square feet, three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Lot size: 4.44 acres

Features: vaulted ceilings; accent lighting; chef’s kitchen with wok station; multiple patios; Zen gardens; heated swimming pool; waterfall; tennis court

About the area: In the 90026 ZIP Code, based on 18 sales, the median price for single-family home sales in November was $1.18 million, a year-over-year increase of 17.6%, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Sohail Yousaf, Sotheby’s International Realty, (323) 665-1700

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.

Hot PropertyBusiness
Neal J. Leitereg
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
