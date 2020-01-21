Hot off a sale, snowboarder Shaun White looks to sell second Malibu home

Shaun White is selling it all in Malibu. Days after unloading his ranch-style home for $11.8 million, the three-time Olympic gold medal snowboarder just flipped his place right next to it onto the market for $10.995 million.

While many of the neighboring lots cram as much square footage onto their properties as possible, White’s place feels a bit more relaxed. A two-story home with a swimming pool sits at the front of the property, and a sprawling lawn descends toward the sand out back, creating a park-like setting right up against the beach.

Perched on a bluff in Point Dume, the home holds three bedrooms and two bathrooms in 2,164 square feet. An open floor plan combines a cozy living room with a fireplace, an open dining area and a galley-style kitchen with booth seating. Hardwood covers the floors, and picture windows brighten the space.

1 / 12 The two-story home. (Matthew Momberger / Mike Helfrich) 2 / 12 The lawn. (Matthew Momberger / Mike Helfrich) 3 / 12 The pool. (Matthew Momberger / Mike Helfrich) 4 / 12 The open floor plan. (Matthew Momberger / Mike Helfrich) 5 / 12 The scenic property. (Matthew Momberger / Mike Helfrich) 6 / 12 The family room. (Matthew Momberger / Mike Helfrich) 7 / 12 The dining area. (Matthew Momberger / Mike Helfrich) 8 / 12 The kitchen. (Matthew Momberger / Mike Helfrich) 9 / 12 The bedroom. (Matthew Momberger / Mike Helfrich) 10 / 12 The patio. (Matthew Momberger / Mike Helfrich) 11 / 12 The backyard. (Matthew Momberger / Mike Helfrich) 12 / 12 The neighborhood. (Matthew Momberger / Mike Helfrich)

A second-story terrace takes in sweeping ocean views. Down below, an indoor-outdoor family room opens to an entertainer’s backyard with a patio, cabana and grill. Solar panels are found up top.

Dubbed “the Flying Tomato” for his red hair, White is an accomplished snowboarder and skateboarder. In addition to his three Olympic gold medals in 2006, 2010 and 2018, he’s also won a record 15 gold medals in the X Games.

No stranger to home sales, he listed an oceanfront home in Encinitas for roughly $8 million in 2017, then sold a modern spot in the Hollywood Hills for $6.7 million a few months later. He concluded that year by dropping $1.6 million on the Laurel Canyon bungalow of composer Marc Shaiman.

Aaron Kirman and Chris Cortazzo of Compass hold the listing.