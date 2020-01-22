Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

Lakers center Dwight Howard lists D.C. penthouse for $2.475 million

Lakers center Dwight Howard
Lakers center Dwight Howard bought the two-floor penthouse in Washington, D.C., in 2018 for $2.3 million. He’s now asking $2.475 million for the 10,134-square-foot residence.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Jan. 22, 2020
11 AM
Share

Lakers center Dwight Howard has listed a penthouse in Washington, D.C., where he spent last season with the NBA’s Wizards, for $2.475 million.

The 10,134-square-foot residence occupies the top two floors of the historic Pierce School building, an 1893 schoolhouse that was converted about a decade ago into a nine-unit residential development.

Designed by German immigrant Adolf Cluss, the penthouse has 30-foot ceilings, original brickwork and period fixtures. The school’s original chalkboards, lockers and cubbies were retained and incorporated into the penthouse’s new design.

1/18
The building exterior.  (Jason Shelton)
2/18
The entry.  (Jason Shelton)
3/18
A living and dining area.  (Jason Shelton)
4/18
A bathroom with original fixtures and plumbing. Many original schoolhouse features were incorporated into the unit’s design.  (Jason Shelton)
5/18
Original chalkboards adorn penthouse walls.  (Jason Shelton)
6/18
The kitchen.  (Jason Shelton)
7/18
The appliances are industrial grade.  (Jason Shelton)
8/18
The dramatic great room.  (Jason Shelton)
9/18
The great room has a fireplace and a wet bar.  (Jason Shelton)
10/18
The great room.  (Jason Shelton)
11/18
The master suite.  (Jason Shelton)
12/18
The master suite bathroom has a fish tank in the shower.  (Jason Shelton)
13/18
A massive wardrobe in the master suite.  (Jason Shelton)
14/18
A bathroom.  (Jason Shelton)
15/18
A bedroom.  (Jason Shelton)
16/18
The home theater.  (Jason Shelton)
17/18
The massage room.  (Jason Shelton)
18/18
The rooftop deck.  (Jason Shelton)

Advertisement

At the heart of the penthouse is a two-story lofted living room with a brick fireplace and wet bar. The kitchen is outfitted with commercial appliances and a massive island. There are five bedrooms and four bathrooms including a master suite bathroom with a custom fish tank in the shower.

An industrial steel staircase leads to a private rooftop patio with 360-degree views. A full gym and a block-bottom swimming pool are among the building amenities.

Howard, 34, bought the property two years ago for $2.3 million, records show.

The veteran big man, now in his 16th season, is an eight-time all-star and a three-time NBA defensive player of the year. After joining the Lakers this summer on a one-year deal, he has averaged 7.7 points and 7.6 rebounds in 43 games this season.

Advertisement

Troy Patterson and Eric Nicholson of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing.

Hot Property
Newsletter
Get our weekly Hot Property newsletter

Celebrity home sales and high-end real estate transactions, accompanied by stunning photos.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Neal J. Leitereg
Follow Us
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement