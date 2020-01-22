Lakers center Dwight Howard lists D.C. penthouse for $2.475 million

Lakers center Dwight Howard has listed a penthouse in Washington, D.C., where he spent last season with the NBA’s Wizards, for $2.475 million.

The 10,134-square-foot residence occupies the top two floors of the historic Pierce School building, an 1893 schoolhouse that was converted about a decade ago into a nine-unit residential development.

Designed by German immigrant Adolf Cluss, the penthouse has 30-foot ceilings, original brickwork and period fixtures. The school’s original chalkboards, lockers and cubbies were retained and incorporated into the penthouse’s new design.

At the heart of the penthouse is a two-story lofted living room with a brick fireplace and wet bar. The kitchen is outfitted with commercial appliances and a massive island. There are five bedrooms and four bathrooms including a master suite bathroom with a custom fish tank in the shower.

An industrial steel staircase leads to a private rooftop patio with 360-degree views. A full gym and a block-bottom swimming pool are among the building amenities.

Howard, 34, bought the property two years ago for $2.3 million, records show.

The veteran big man, now in his 16th season, is an eight-time all-star and a three-time NBA defensive player of the year. After joining the Lakers this summer on a one-year deal, he has averaged 7.7 points and 7.6 rebounds in 43 games this season.

Troy Patterson and Eric Nicholson of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing.