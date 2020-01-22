Ronald Reagan and Jane Wyman’s former Westside manor lists for $6.75 million

In the posh Westside pocket called Little Holmby, a home with presidential pedigree just surfaced for sale. The Colonial Revival-style spot was the marital home of Ronald Reagan and Jane Wyman, and it’s currently on the market for $6.75 million.

The property has seen some action as of late, selling for $6.45 million two years ago, the Los Angeles Times previously reported. That’s quite an uptick compared with the $12,800 it cost it build in 1938.

An up-and-coming movie star at the time, Reagan bought the house with Wyman in the 1940s. Wyman, an Oscar-winning actress, retained the property following their divorce in 1949.

1 / 13 The foyer. (Realtor.com) 2 / 13 The living room. (Realtor.com) 3 / 13 The formal dining room. (Realtor.com) 4 / 13 The den. (Realtor.com) 5 / 13 The wet bar. (Realtor.com) 6 / 13 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 7 / 13 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 8 / 13 The master bathroom. (Realtor.com) 9 / 13 The lounge. (Realtor.com) 10 / 13 The guest bedroom. (Realtor.com) 11 / 13 The brick patio. (Realtor.com) 12 / 13 The pool. (Realtor.com) 13 / 13 The front. (Realtor.com)

Architect-to-the-stars Paul Williams designed the stately home, which draws the eye with a whitewashed brick exterior offset by black shutters. The famed designer also built houses for Frank Sinatra, Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, and Barbara Stanwyck.

Inside, the two-story home has kept in touch with its regal roots. Scaled formal rooms fill out the interior, including an oval foyer, a step-down living room under 12-foot ceilings and a paneled den with a wet bar and fireplace. A sweeping staircase and elevator connect downstairs and upstairs.

There are five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a formal dining room and black-and-white kitchen in 6,153 square feet. Awash in shades of pink, the master suite boasts dual bathrooms and opens to a terrace overlooking the rear garden.

Walls of ficus trees privatize a backyard complete with a brick patio, dining pavilion and swimming pool surrounded by grass. In the front, there’s a porte-cochere and a four-car garage.



Brent Watson and Marco Salari of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage hold the listing.

Reagan, who died at 93 in 2004, was a Hollywood movie star before serving as California governor for eight years. In 1981, he became the 40th president of the United States and served two terms.

Wyman was a celebrated singer, actress and dancer whose career spanned more than seven decades. Her notable credits include “Johnny Belinda,” “Public Wedding” and “Brother Rat,” in which she starred alongside Reagan, and the TV series “Falcon Crest.”