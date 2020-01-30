Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

What vintage homes you can get for $350,000 in San Bernardino County’s three oldest cities

Two homes occupy this corner-lot property at 2905 N. Sierra Way in San Bernardino.
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Jan. 30, 2020
5 AM
Here’s a look at vintage homes you can buy for roughly $350,000 in San Bernardino County’s three oldest cities: San Bernardino, Colton and Redlands.

SAN BERNARDINO: Two homes occupy this corner-lot property on the north side of the city: a three-bedroom house in front and a one-bedroom guesthouse in back.

Address: 2905 N. Sierra Way, San Bernardino, 92405

Listed for: $344,999 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 2,119 square feet (5,888-square-foot lot)

Features: Turreted entry; arched doorways; floor-to-ceiling fireplace; fenced lot

About the area: In the 92405 ZIP Code, based on 21 sales, the median price for single-family homes in December was $280,000, up 9.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

This 1914 Victorian at 452 W. G St. in Colton has four bedrooms and two bathrooms in 2,107 square feet.
(Realtor.com)

COLTON: There’s plenty of potential in this Victorian-vibe home built on a quarter of an acre in 1914.

Address: 452 W. G St., Colton, 92324

Listed for: $300,000 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 2,107 square feet (11,325-square-foot lot)

Features: Leaded glass windows; covered front porch; tile and hardwood floors; kitchen with tiered island

About the area: In the 92324 ZIP Code, based on 27 sales, the median price for single-family homes in December was $297,000, down 1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

This Craftsman bungalow built 111 years ago at 115 S. Center St. in Redlands has been kept up nicely.
(Realtor.com)

REDLANDS: About a mile from downtown Redlands, this Craftsman bungalow with a spacious workshop has been kept up nicely since it was built 111 years ago.

Address: 115 S. Center St., Redlands, 92373

Listed for: $399,000 for three bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms in 1,484 square feet (7,830-square-foot lot)

Features: Porch with swinging bench; paneled walls; custom fireplace; fenced patio

About the area: In the 92373 ZIP Code, based on 30 sales, the median price for single-family homes in December was $521,000, down 3.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

This Spanish-style home at 3170 N. D St. in San Bernardino has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
(Realtor.com)

SAN BERNARDINO: Spanish style brims from this 1920s spot with an arched entry and clay tile roof.

Address: 3170 N. D St., San Bernardino, 92405

Listed for: $355,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,503 square feet (7,000-square-foot lot)

Features: Tile walkway; covered front porch; hardwood floors; beamed ceilings

About the area: In the 92405 ZIP Code, based on 21 sales, the median price for single-family homes in December was $280,000, up 9.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

This 95-year-old home at 515 E. G St. in Colton has a completely new look.
(Realtor.com)

COLTON: This 95-year-old home has a completely new look with a bright red front door and remodeled living spaces.

Address: 515 E. G St., Colton, 92324

Listed for: $343,999 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,369 square feet (7,500-square-foot lot)

Features: Open floor plan; kitchen with dark hardwood cabinetry; laundry room; spacious backyard

About the area: In the 92324 ZIP Code, based on 27 sales, the median price for single-family homes in December was $297,000, down 1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

This single-family home at 924 Clay St. in Redlands recently received a contemporary remodel.
(Realtor.com)

REDLANDS: Wood accents adorn the exterior of this single-story home, which recently received a contemporary remodel.

Address: 924 Clay St., Redlands, 92374

Listed for: $369,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,092 square feet (6,096-square-foot lot)

Features: Open floor plan; fresh paint; modern kitchen with custom tile; grassy yard

About the area: In the 92374 ZIP Code, based on 32 sales, the median price for single-family homes in December was $380,000, up 0.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
