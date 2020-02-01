Hot Property: Jason Statham cuts an $18.5-million deal in Malibu

Action-film star Jason Statham and model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley have sold their beach house in Malibu for $18.5 million.

Located in the Malibu Colony enclave, the two-story contemporary stands out from its tight-packed neighbors with black shingles covering the exterior. Inside, 3,909 square feet of renovated interior belies the subdued facade with light hues, white oak floors and expanses of glass that bring in light and ocean views.

Among living spaces are a living room with a brick fireplace, a dining area, a den and a family room. There are two kitchens including one in the guesthouse. Four bedrooms and four bathrooms include an expanded master suite.

Sets of angled French doors open to expansive decking and a patio with access to the beach. Another deck space holds an outdoor shower and a spa.

The house came up for sale in October for $19.95 million. It last sold a decade ago for $10.625 million.

Statham, 52, has been in the “Expendables,” “Transporter” and “Fast & Furious” films, including last year’s “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.”

Huntington-Whiteley, 32, is known for her modeling work with Victoria’s Secret and the British fashion house Burberry.

Branden Williams and Rayni Williams of Hilton & Hyland were the listing agents. They also represented the buyer.

Storied estate readies for new chapter

This 93-year-old hideaway tucked into the Beverly Hills Post Office area has enjoyed a full life. Past residents include Katharine Hepburn and Boris Karloff, who transformed the one-acre estate into a verdant retreat full of terraced gardens, rolling lawns, eucalyptus hedges, orchards and a rose garden. These days, the place has been home to noted producer John Goldwyn and hotelier Jeff Klein.

Now, Goldwyn and Klein are readying the storied estate for a new chapter, putting it up for sale after five years of ownership for $8.995 million.

The landscaped grounds center on a 5,000-square-foot hacienda brimming with Spanish style. Beamed ceilings and vibrant Saltillo tile floors sandwich the living spaces, and custom tile lines the staircases.

A rounded, window-filled living room takes in leafy views, and other highlights include a two-tone kitchen and formal dining room with whitewashed brick walls. The split-level floor plan descends to an office nook with a corner fireplace — one of six inside the home.

Ideal for entertaining, the outdoor space boasts stone patios surrounding a swimming pool and spa. Two fountains, a pizza oven, a gated rose garden and a detached gym complete the scene.

Brendan Fitzpatrick of Douglas Elliman holds the listing.

Goldwyn is the former president of motion pictures at Paramount. He was an executive producer of the television series “Dexter,” and his other credits include “Hot Rod,” “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty” and “Masterminds.”

A hotelier around the Los Angeles area, Klein owns the historic Sunset Tower Hotel and the celebrity-popular San Vicente Bungalows.

Two and a half cents short

Charlie Sheen of “Two and a Half Men” fame has sold his home in the 90210 ZIP Code for $6.6 million — a far cry from the $10 million the actor first sought two years ago.

The Mediterranean villa-style mansion, built in 1992, has been updated throughout its roughly 9,000-square-foot floor plan. Fireplaces with massive stone mantles, beamed ceilings, a game room and a dining room with seating for 10 are among features of note.

The master suite — one of seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms — includes a separate living room, screening room and wet bar. A dumbwaiter runs between the kitchen and theater.

In addition to the house, which lies in guard-gated Mulholland Estates, the property features a basketball hoop, a pitcher’s mound and two swimming pools. A covered pavilion is outfitted with an outdoor kitchen and an 80-inch flat-screen television.

Sheen bought the place through a trust in 2006 for $7.2 million.

The 54-year-old actor has a long list of film credits that include “Red Dawn,” “Wall Street,” “Major League” and “The Three Musketeers.” His sitcom work includes “Anger Management” and “Two and a Half Men,” and he won a Golden Globe for his role on “Spin City.”

Mark Tyoran and Julia Palacin Alcalde of Keller Williams Realty had the listing. Aram Afshar of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage represented the buyer.

King to part with old throne

Los Angeles Kings center and captain Anze Kopitar has listed a home in Manhattan Beach for sale at $2.949 million.

The Mediterranean-style house, built in 1998, was renovated in 2015 and has five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in more than 4,000 square feet of space. Among details of note are reclaimed wood floors, skylights and shiplap siding. The kitchen has been updated with marble countertops and new appliances.

A wet bar sits between the kitchen and the family room, the latter of which has a fireplace. Upstairs, the expanded master suite includes another fireplace, a custom walk-in closet and a balcony overlooking the backyard.

The two-story home sits on a roughly 7,500-square-foot lot with patios and a turf lawn. There’s also a three-car garage.

Kopitar bought the property more than a decade ago for $1.875 million, records show. Five years ago, the star center paid $10 million for two adjacent properties in Manhattan Beach’s Sand Section.

The 32-year-old in December was selected for the NHL All-Star Game, the fifth time in his career. He is the Kings’ leader in goals (16) and points (40) this season.

June Emerson of Vista Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

Former Wizard’s one-of-a-kind penthouse

Lakers center Dwight Howard has listed a penthouse in Washington, D.C., where he spent last season with the NBA’s Wizards, for $2.475 million.

The 10,134-square-foot residence occupies the top two floors of the historic Pierce School building, an 1893 schoolhouse that was converted about a decade ago into a nine-unit residential development.

Designed by German immigrant Adolf Cluss, the penthouse has 30-foot ceilings, original brickwork and period fixtures. The school’s original chalkboards, lockers and cubbies were retained and incorporated into the penthouse’s new design.

At the heart of the penthouse is a two-story lofted living room with a brick fireplace and wet bar. The kitchen is outfitted with commercial appliances and a massive island. There are five bedrooms and four bathrooms including a master suite bathroom with a custom fish tank in the shower.

An industrial steel staircase leads to a private rooftop patio with 360-degree views. A full gym and a swimming pool are among the building amenities.

Howard, 34, bought the property two years ago for $2.3 million, records show.

The veteran big man, now in his 16th season, is an eight-time all-star and a three-time NBA defensive player of the year. After joining the Lakers this summer on a one-year deal, he has averaged 7.7 points and 7.6 rebounds in 43 games this season.

Troy Patterson and Eric Nicholson of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing.

Big-time sale for Streep

Meryl Streep has started off the year strong, selling her New York penthouse for $15.8 million. The Oscar-winning actress first listed the home for $24.6 million in 2018 and trimmed the price to $18.25 million last summer, records show.

It’s markedly different from her West Coast home — a Pasadena post-and-beam that she picked up for $3.6 million in 2017. This one spans a full story in River Lofts, a Tribeca condo building overlooking the Hudson River, New York Harbor and the Statue of Liberty.

The home takes advantage of its scenic spot, with a landscaped terrace on three sides. Inside, four bedrooms, four bathrooms and sleek open-living spaces fill out the nearly 4,000-square-foot floor plan.

There’s a skylighted entrance gallery, a living room with a wood-burning fireplace and an Italian kitchen. Walls of glass brighten the common spaces. Brazilian walnut floors run underneath.

The master suite tacks on a pair of bathrooms and walk-in closets, as well as a sitting area. For amenities, there’s a gym, bicycle room, garden and garage, which provides direct access to the penthouse.

Juliette Janssens and Allison Koffman of Sotheby’s International Realty held the listing.

Streep, 70, received Academy Awards for her work in “The Iron Lady,” “Sophie’s Choice” and “Kramer vs. Kramer” and was nominated for 18 others. More recently, the versatile actress starred in HBO’s “Big Little Lies,” Steven Soderbergh’s “The Laundromat” and Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women.”