Hot Property

Matt Kemp sells Poway mansion for less than half what he paid

Matt Kemp
Former Dodgers outfielder Matt Kemp has sold his 15,844-square-foot home in Poway for $4.3 million. He bought the property in 2013 for $9.075 million, records show.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Feb. 3, 2020
10:14 AM
Veteran baseball outfielder Matt Kemp has sold his custom estate in Poway’s Heritage community for $4.3 million, records show.

The 15,844-square-foot mansion, which Kemp spent about $3 million to renovate, originally hit the market in late 2016 for $11.5 million and was more recently listed for $4.999 million, records show. The three-time all-star bought the property in 2013 using a corporate entity for $9.075 million, according to the San Diego County recorder.

Built in 2003, the five-bedroom, eight-bathroom mansion features a 1,200-bottle wine cellar, a cigar lounge and a theater with a snack bar. Formal living and dining rooms sit off the foyer, which has a custom staircase. Two walk-in closets, a spa-style bathroom, a sitting room and a balcony comprise the master suite. A private elevator services each floor.

Outside, roughly four acres of grounds include a tennis court, a swimming pool, fountain features and hedged gardens. A detached guest house is outfitted with a game room, a gym and a steam room. There’s also a five-car garage.

Kemp, 35, has hit 281 home runs and 1,010 RBIs across 14 big league seasons while winning two Silver Slugger Awards. In December, the former Dodger agreed to a minor league contract with the Miami Marlins that includes an invitation to spring training.

Kofi Nartey and Jessica Foote of Compass were the listing agents.

Neal J. Leitereg
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
