Billionaire Peter Sperling seeks $19 million for former Vincent Price estate in Holmby Hills

Peter Sperling, son of University of Phoenix founder John Sperling, is calling it quits in Holmby Hills after 16 years. His pedigreed estate is on the market for $18.995 million, or about $4 million more than he paid for it back in 2004.

Built in 1927, the historic haunt was once owned by legendary actor Vincent Price, whose myriad film credits include “The House on Haunted Hill,” “The Fly” and “The Ten Commandments.”

The main highlight is a 11,600-square-foot Spanish-style mansion and guesthouse, but the 1.65-acre grounds hold a host of other amenities as well. There’s a tennis court, basketball court, swimming pool, spa, pavilion, pool house, courtyard and rose garden. A network of walkways navigates the landscaped grounds.

Inside, Old Hollywood charm touches up the elegant living spaces, which include a two-story entry, a wood-paneled office, a chandelier-topped dining room and a theater. The expansive great room tacks on timber beams, a stone fireplace and four sets of French doors.

Upstairs, coved ceilings top a master suite complete with a sitting area and fireplace. One of eight bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, it opens to a terrace overlooking the estate.

Joyce Rey and Timothy Di Prizito of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage holds the listing.

It’s not Sperling’s first attempt to sell the home. He first floated it for sale for $21 million last summer and later trimmed the price by $1 million.

In 2002, he picked up a 12-acre estate in Montecito for $25 million and sold another property in the area five years ago for $10.5 million.