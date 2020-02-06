Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

Condos in three L.A. County communities for about $400,000

Hot Property | What condos $400,000 buys right now in three L.A. County communities
746 S. Los Angeles St. #102, Los Angeles
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Feb. 6, 2020
11:29 AM
Share

Here’s a look at what $400,000 buys right now in the condo market in downtown L.A., North Hollywood and Inglewood.

DOWNTOWN L.A.: Located in Santee Village, this studio loft with a Murphy bed includes access to a rooftop with a driving range, basketball court and swimming pool.

Address: 746 S. Los Angeles St. #102, Los Angeles, 90014

Listed for: $399,000 for one bedroom, one bathroom in 620 square feet

Advertisement

Features: Concrete floors; high ceilings; walk-in closet; private parking spot

About the area: In the 90014 ZIP Code, based on two sales, the median price for condos in December was $452,000, up 8.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Hot Property | What condos $400,000 buys right now in three L.A. County communities
5325 Cahuenga Blvd. Unit C, North Hollywood
(Realtor.com)

NORTH HOLLYWOOD: Natural light and a soft color palette keep things bright in this two-bedroom unit in NoHo’s Arts District.

Advertisement

Address: 5325 Cahuenga Blvd. Unit C, North Hollywood, 91601

Listed for: $425,000 for two bedrooms, one bathroom in 798 square feet

Features: Tile and hardwood floors; renovated kitchen; two entrances; pool and spa access

About the area: In the 91601 ZIP Code, based on five sales, the median price for condos in December was $522,000, up 5.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Hot Property | What condos $400,000 buys right now in three L.A. County communities
756 N. Inglewood Ave. #20, Inglewood
(Realtor.com)

INGLEWOOD: Newly renovated, this two-bedroom unit in North Inglewood occupies a corner spot on the top floor of its building.

Address: 756 N. Inglewood Ave. #20, Inglewood, 90302

Listed for: $415,000 for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 957 square feet

Advertisement

Features: Recessed lighting; hardwood floors; subway tile kitchen; oversize windows

About the area: In the 90302 ZIP Code, based on two sales, the median price for condos in December was $358,000, down 7.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Hot Property | What condos $400,000 buys right now in three L.A. County communities
312 W. 5th St. #321, Los Angeles
(Realtor.com)

DOWNTOWN L.A.: This industrial-vibe loft expands to a balcony overlooking downtown L.A.’s Historic Core.

Address: 312 W. 5th St. #321, Los Angeles, 90013

Listed for: $377,000 for one bedroom, one bathroom in 500 square feet

Features: Pet-friendly building; soaking tub; built-in shelves; rooftop pool

About the area: In the 90013 ZIP Code, based on seven sales, the median price for condos in December was $635,000, down 19.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Advertisement

Hot Property | What condos $400,000 buys right now in three L.A. County communities
7810 Laurel Canyon Blvd. #2, North Hollywood
(Realtor.com)

NORTH HOLLYWOOD: This three-bedroom spot on the north side of the neighborhood expands to a private patio.

Address: 7810 Laurel Canyon Blvd. #2, North Hollywood, 91605

Listed for: $415,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,234 square feet

Features: Tile floors; breakfast bar; master with walk-in closet; gated complex

About the area: In the 91605 ZIP Code, based on 14 sales, the median price for single-family homes in December was $563,000, down 21.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Hot Property | What condos $400,000 buys right now in three L.A. County communities
855 Victor Ave. #305, Inglewood
(Realtor.com)

INGLEWOOD: Down nearly $10,000 from its original asking price, this two-bedroom unit sits in a complex near the 405 Freeway.

Address: 855 Victor Ave. #305, Inglewood, 90302

Listed for: $385,000 for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 916 square feet

Features: New upgrades; reduced price; third-story unit

About the area: In the 90302 ZIP Code, based on two sales, the median price for condos in December was $358,000, down 7.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Hot PropertyBusinessHousing & Homelessness
Newsletter
Inside the homes of the rich and famous.

Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly Hot Property newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Jack Flemming
Follow Us
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement