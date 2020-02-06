Condos in three L.A. County communities for about $400,000

Here’s a look at what $400,000 buys right now in the condo market in downtown L.A., North Hollywood and Inglewood.

DOWNTOWN L.A.: Located in Santee Village, this studio loft with a Murphy bed includes access to a rooftop with a driving range, basketball court and swimming pool.

Address: 746 S. Los Angeles St. #102, Los Angeles, 90014

Listed for: $399,000 for one bedroom, one bathroom in 620 square feet

Features: Concrete floors; high ceilings; walk-in closet; private parking spot

About the area: In the 90014 ZIP Code, based on two sales, the median price for condos in December was $452,000, up 8.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

5325 Cahuenga Blvd. Unit C, North Hollywood (Realtor.com)

NORTH HOLLYWOOD: Natural light and a soft color palette keep things bright in this two-bedroom unit in NoHo’s Arts District.

Address: 5325 Cahuenga Blvd. Unit C, North Hollywood, 91601

Listed for: $425,000 for two bedrooms, one bathroom in 798 square feet

Features: Tile and hardwood floors; renovated kitchen; two entrances; pool and spa access

About the area: In the 91601 ZIP Code, based on five sales, the median price for condos in December was $522,000, up 5.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

756 N. Inglewood Ave. #20, Inglewood (Realtor.com)

INGLEWOOD: Newly renovated, this two-bedroom unit in North Inglewood occupies a corner spot on the top floor of its building.

Address: 756 N. Inglewood Ave. #20, Inglewood, 90302

Listed for: $415,000 for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 957 square feet

Features: Recessed lighting; hardwood floors; subway tile kitchen; oversize windows

About the area: In the 90302 ZIP Code, based on two sales, the median price for condos in December was $358,000, down 7.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

312 W. 5th St. #321, Los Angeles (Realtor.com)

DOWNTOWN L.A.: This industrial-vibe loft expands to a balcony overlooking downtown L.A.’s Historic Core.

Address: 312 W. 5th St. #321, Los Angeles, 90013

Listed for: $377,000 for one bedroom, one bathroom in 500 square feet

Features: Pet-friendly building; soaking tub; built-in shelves; rooftop pool

About the area: In the 90013 ZIP Code, based on seven sales, the median price for condos in December was $635,000, down 19.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

7810 Laurel Canyon Blvd. #2, North Hollywood (Realtor.com)

NORTH HOLLYWOOD: This three-bedroom spot on the north side of the neighborhood expands to a private patio.

Address: 7810 Laurel Canyon Blvd. #2, North Hollywood, 91605

Listed for: $415,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,234 square feet

Features: Tile floors; breakfast bar; master with walk-in closet; gated complex

About the area: In the 91605 ZIP Code, based on 14 sales, the median price for single-family homes in December was $563,000, down 21.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

855 Victor Ave. #305, Inglewood (Realtor.com)

INGLEWOOD: Down nearly $10,000 from its original asking price, this two-bedroom unit sits in a complex near the 405 Freeway.

Address: 855 Victor Ave. #305, Inglewood, 90302

Listed for: $385,000 for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 916 square feet

Features: New upgrades; reduced price; third-story unit

About the area: In the 90302 ZIP Code, based on two sales, the median price for condos in December was $358,000, down 7.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.