Hot Property

Nile Niami finds his own buyer for Opus mansion in Beverly Hills

‘Opus’ in Beverly Hills | Hot Property
The 20,500-square-foot spec mansion known as Opus features a champagne vault, a wellness center and a 15-person screening room.
(Jim Bartsch)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Feb. 11, 2020
3:30 PM
Hollywood producer turned speculative home developer Nile Niami is selling his Opus project in Beverly Hills for a little over $50 million — a price that would make it among L.A. County’s most expensive real estate transactions recorded so far this year.

Niami, who is currently putting the finishing touches on a $500-million estate in Bel-Air, found a buyer for the property himself, according to sources with knowledge of the deal. While the property itself is expected to record in the $40-million range, the higher price reflects the custom Italian furniture, champagne cache and exotic cars that were negotiated separately in the deal.

The 20,500-square-foot mansion, built in 2017, originally hit the market that year for $100 million and was more recently listed for about $60 million, records show.

(Jim Bartsch)
(Jim Bartsch)
(Jim Bartsch)
(Jim Bartsch)
(Jim Bartsch)
(Jim Bartsch)
(Jim Bartsch)
(Jim Bartsch)
(Jim Bartsch)
(Jim Bartsch)
(Jim Bartsch)
(Jim Bartsch)
(Jim Bartsch)

Designed by architect Paul McClean, the seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom mansion has motorized walls of glass, marble slabs and a champagne vault stocked with Cristal. A lower-level “wellness center” is outfitted with a salon and yoga studio. The gilded mansion also has a 15-person screening room.

The home sits on a roughly one-acre lot on “Billionaire’s Row,” a prime stretch on North Hillcrest known for its affluent homeowners and jetliner views. Neighborhoods include Minecraft founder Markus Persson, who in 2015 paid $70 million for his custom home.

Last year, media mogul David Geffin paid $30 million for a one-acre lot on the coveted street.

The sale of “Opus” represents the latest win for a flourishing L.A. luxury market. After experiencing a slow start to the buying season in 2019, L.A. County produced three sales in January north of $33 million including a pair of side-by-homes in Hollywood Hills West that sold in separate deals for a combined $75 million.

Niami, whose Hollywood credits include the Steven Seagal-led film “The Patriot,” bought the lot eight years ago through a corporate entity for $9.8 million, records show.

The developer has been tied to a handful of high-end properties over the last decade, including another Beverly Hills home that was purchased three years ago by boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. His pièce de résistance — a rumored $500-million project known as The One — is rumored to have over 100,000 square feet of living space, an IMAX home theater, a nightclub, five swimming pools and a private casino.

Hot Property
Neal J. Leitereg
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
