Hot Property

Big homes: What $900,000 buys right now in three L.A. County communities

2600 Forest Park Drive, Los Angeles
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Feb. 13, 2020
5 AM
Need some space? Here’s a look at some 2,500-square-foot (or larger) homes you can get for $900,000 in El Sereno, Mid-City and Downey in L.A. County.

EL SERENO: This three-story retreat on a hillside offers what few other properties in L.A. can — sweeping views and no next-door neighbors.

Address: 2600 Forest Park Drive, Los Angeles, 90032

Listed for: $889,000 for four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in 2,548 square feet (5,801-square-foot lot)

Features: Eye-catching exterior; open floor plan; spacious master suite; three balconies

About the area: In the 90032 ZIP Code, based on 25 sales, the median price for single-family homes in December was $633,000, up 4.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

2319 Hillcrest Drive, Los Angeles
(Realtor.com)

MID-CITY: This 95-year-old duplex needs some work but boasts a central location right off Interstate 10.

Address: 2319 Hillcrest Drive, Los Angeles, 90016

Listed for: $895,000 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 2,856 square feet (6,480-square-foot lot)

Features: Covered entry; tile kitchen; custom master bedroom; second-story balcony

About the area: In the 90016 ZIP Code, based on 18 sales, the median price for single-family homes in December was $799,000, up 20.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

9012 Gaymont Ave., Downey, 90240.jpg
9012 Gaymont Ave., Downey
(Realtor.com)

DOWNEY: A spacious master suite occupies the second floor of this 1950s home with a detached garage and storage shed out back.

Address: 9012 Gaymont Ave., Downey, 90240

Listed for: $859,900 for five bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in 3,294 square feet (6,356-square-foot lot)

Features: Landscaped frontyard; laminate wood floors; bonus room; fenced backyard

About the area: In the 90240 ZIP Code, based on seven sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in December was $610,000, down 0.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

5187 Dartmouth Ave., El Sereno
(Realtor.com)

EL SERENO: Built in 2018, this custom residence features a balcony in front and a deck out back.

Address: 5187 Dartmouth Ave., El Sereno, 90032

Listed for: $950,000 for four bedrooms, four bathrooms in 2,659 square feet (6,418-square-foot lot)

Features: Hillside setting; open floor plan; master suite with balcony; tiered backyard

About the area: In the 90032 ZIP Code, based on 25 sales, the median price for single-family homes in December was $633,000, up 4.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

1511 S. New Hampshire Ave., Los Angeles
(Realtor.com)

MID-CITY: This gated property off Venice Boulevard holds two buildings, three units and a grassy backyard.

Address: 1511 S. New Hampshire Ave., Los Angeles, 90006

Listed for: $899,000 for five bedrooms, three bathrooms in 3,454 square feet (6,288-square-foot lot)

Features: Landscaped lot; front house with two units; one-bedroom back house with porch

About the area: In the 90006 ZIP Code, based on six sales, the median price for single-family homes in December was $860,000, up 3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

12145 Anderberg Ave., Downey
(Realtor.com)

DOWNEY: A variety of trees, including fig, avocado, lemon, guava, jujube and persimmon, dot the grounds around this cul-de-sac home.

Address: 12145 Anderberg Ave., Downey, 90242

Listed for: $870,000 for five bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,984 square feet (5,333-square-foot lot)

Features: Double-door entry; two master suites; landscaped yard; solar panels

About the area: In the 90242 ZIP Code, based on 16 sales, the median price for single-family homes in December was $600,000, up 20.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
