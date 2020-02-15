Hot Property: ‘Future Man’ Josh Hutcherson completes mission to sell

Actor Josh Hutcherson, who stars in the Hulu adventure-comedy series “Future Man,” has sold his home in the Hollywood Hills for $2.94 million.

Obscured from the street by lush landscaping, the roughly half-acre property centers on a wood-clad Midcentury Modern-style home of nearly 1,900 square feet. Built in 1951, the single-story house features two bedrooms and two bathrooms, with polished concrete floors and beamed ceilings.

A fireplace and brickwork fill a far wall in the living room, which has glass doors that open to outdoor decking. The galley-style kitchen has been updated with new appliances. Off the kitchen area is a small office/reading nook.

Outside, the expansive decking creates an additional 2,500 square feet of living area. The partially covered space includes a sunken conversation pit and a lounge area with a drop-down projector.

Hutcherson bought the property through a trust in 2012 for $2.5 million, records show. Actor Heath Ledger, talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and noted furniture designer Guy Chaddock are among former residents.

The 27-year-old Hutcherson is known for his film roles in the “Hunger Games” movies as well as “RV” and “Bridge to Terabithia.” Last year, he appeared in the movie “The Long Home” and had a voice role in the Netflix animated series “Ultraman.”

Deedee Howard and Charlie Heydt of the Agency were the listing agents. Paul Salazar of Hilton & Hyland represented the buyer.

DeAndre looks to deal

While his team hunts for a playoff spot back east, Brooklyn Nets big man DeAndre Jordan is looking to score a sale on the West Coast. His Tuscan-style estate overlooking the ocean in Malibu just hit the market for $9.995 million.

The coastal compound offers plenty of space for the former all-star, who spent most of his career with the Los Angeles Clippers. Across 3.5 acres, it has an 8,800-square-foot mansion, 2,000 square feet of deck space, a detached garage and a scenic patio with a pool, spa and cabana.

Custom built in 2006, the house spans three stories with six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and loads of amenities. Highlights include a movie theater, elevator, underground wine cellar and billiards room with a bar.

Formal common spaces give the floor plan a dramatic tone. Columns, chandeliers, custom fireplaces and floors of travertine tile imported from Italy adorn the main level, and the kitchen has handcrafted cabinetry and granite and onyx countertops.

Upstairs, the master suite opens to a private balcony through three sets of French doors. The outdoor space overlooks the long hillside lot, which sits about half a mile from the ocean.

Jordan, 31, spent a decade with the Clippers, leading the league in rebounding for two seasons and being named All-NBA first team in 2016. Over the summer, he inked a four-year deal with the Nets worth about $40 million.

The big man has made a few real estate moves in the L.A. area over the years, selling a Cape Cod-inspired mansion in Pacific Palisades in 2016 for $11.75 million and unloading his smaller Malibu home two years ago.

Joseph Shane Tourtelot of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage holds the Malibu listing.

TV surgeon cuts a deal

Actor Kevin McKidd of “Grey’s Anatomy” has sold his longtime home in the Hollywood Hills for $1.807 million, records show.

Owned by McKidd for more than a decade, the villa-style home sits on a lush quarter-acre lot surrounded by mature trees, gardens and water features.

The single-story floor plan has about 1,800 square feet of living space, two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Sets of French doors border a main living area comprising a center island kitchen, dining area and living room. At the far end of the living room is a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace.

French doors in the master suite, which has a doorless shower and free-standing tub, open to a courtyard with a cascading fountain. Across the courtyard is an artist’s studio. Elsewhere on the grounds is a swimming pool.

McKidd, 46, is known for his role in the film “Trainspotting” (1996) as well as the series “Rome” and “Journeyman.” He has appeared on “Grey’s Anatomy” as Dr. Owen Hunt since 2008.

He bought the home in 2008 for $1.625 million, records show.

Kennon Earl and Thomas Davila of Compass were the listing agents. Salvator Xuereb and Emmanuel Xuereb, also with Compass, represented the buyer.

New digs for comedian

Christopher Titus, the actor-comedian best known for his eponymous early 2000s sitcom, “Titus,” has shelled out $1.61 million for a golf course home in Tarzana.

Built in 1970 and since upgraded, the house has interiors in varying shades of cream and white, with picture windows and light hardwood floors. There’s a step-down living room with a fireplace, a chandelier-topped dining room and an open-concept kitchen with quartz countertops.

Five bedrooms and four bedrooms fill out the 3,500-square-foot floor plan. Upstairs, the master suite boasts dual closets and a balcony. There’s a second balcony off the bonus room.

Sliding glass doors open to the exterior, where a lawn with palm trees sits adjacent to a swimming pool that includes a diving board. A dining patio with a grill completes the space, which overlooks a fairway of the Braemar Country Club golf course.

Ailine Vakian of Pinnacle Estate Properties held the listing. Kevin Nguyen of the Agency represented Titus.

A native of California, Titus created, produced and starred in the dark comedy sitcom “Titus,” which ran for three seasons on Fox. He’s released eight comedy specials, and his TV credits include “Big Shots” and “CSI: Miami.”

Ready to part with a classic

Veteran producer and programming executive Jeff Olde and his husband, former Warner Bros. publicist Alan Uphold, have put their home near Beverly Grove up for sale at $2.895 million.

Owned by the couple for nearly two decades, the 1920s Spanish Colonial Revival-style home, officially in the Fairfax district, has been updated and restored.

Colorful tile risers and original Saltillo tile floors grace the two-story foyer, which has a sweeping staircase. Beamed ceilings top the living room, which is anchored by a grand fireplace. Off the living room, a small library/reading nook has built-in bookshelves that surround a stained glass window.

A formal dining room, an updated kitchen and a breakfast room are among other common areas. There are four bedrooms and five bathrooms including a master suite with a balcony and a walk-in closet.

Outside, the hedged and landscaped backyard has a small lawn, patios and a brightly tiled spa. There’s also a swimming pool and a cabana with a bath and kitchenette.

Bret Parsons of Compass holds the listing.

Olde, a former production and programming executive at VH1 and E, has supervised the development of such shows as “Rock of Love,” “Breaking Bonaduce” and “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” He won a Peabody Award in 1999 as the creator and executive producer of the MTV documentary series “BIORhythm.”

Uphold, a communications consultant and speechwriter, teaches public speaking at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut. A staunch supporter of LGBTQ equality, the longtime publicist previously served for five years on the Human Rights Campaign board of governors and also served on the board of directors of Equality California.

The couple intend to split their time between Los Angeles and Palm Springs.