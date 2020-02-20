Ronald Reagan and Jayne Wyman’s former Westside estate sells for $6.7 million

That was fast. In the posh Westside neighborhood of Little Holmby, the marital home of Ronald Reagan and Jane Wyman has sold for $6.7 million after about a month on the market.

The couple, both movie stars at the time, bought the regal manor as newlyweds in the 1940s, and Wyman retained the home following their divorce in 1949.

The Georgian Colonial Revival-style haunt was built in 1938 by prolific architect Paul Williams, whose star-studded client list included Frank Sinatra, Lon Chaney and Barbara Stanwyck.

It has retained its style well over the years, as scaled formal rooms boast original details throughout the 6,153-square-foot floor plan. A grand oval foyer — wrapped in wrought iron and lined with parquet floors — kicks off the interior.

Other highlights include a chandelier-topped dining room, a black-and-white kitchen and a wood-paneled den with a wet bar. The expansive living room tacks on bay windows, wainscoting and a fireplace.

Vibrant shades of rose gold cover the master suite upstairs, which features dual bathrooms, dual closets and a terrace overlooking the rear garden. It’s one of five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

Out back, ficus trees privatize a grassy yard with a swimming pool at the center. There’s a brick-paver patio on one end of the space and a dining pavilion on the other.

Brent Watson and Marco Salari of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage held the listing. Mick Partridge of Hilton & Hyland represented the buyer.

Reagan, who died at 93 in 2004, was a Hollywood actor before serving as California governor for eight years. In 1981, he became the 40th president of the United States and served two terms.

Wyman was a celebrated singer, actress and dancer whose career spanned more than seven decades. Her notable credits include “Johnny Belinda,” “Public Wedding” and “Brother Rat,” in which she starred alongside Reagan, and the TV series “Falcon Crest.”

The property has now traded hands twice over the last three years, selling for $6.45 million in 2018.