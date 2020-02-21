Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Anthony Hopkins aims for $11.5 million in Malibu

Aerial view of the Cape Cod-style Malibu home, which sits on a bluff in Point Dume.
The coastal Cape Cod features Saltillo tile floors, picture windows and a solarium with glass ceilings.
(Nareg Frandjian)
By Jack Flemming 
Feb. 21, 2020
1:14 PM
Oscar-winning actor Anthony Hopkins is looking to triple his money in Malibu, where he’s asking $11.5 million for his beach home. He paid $3.795 million for it two decades ago, public records show.

The two-story home was a jarring shade of blue-back when Hopkins bought the place. During his ownership, the actor painted the house a yellow hue.

Overlooking the ocean from a bluff in Point Dume, the romantic Cape Cod-style home dates to the 1950s. Interior design highlights include Saltillo tile floors, picture windows, a spiral staircase and whitewashed river-rock fireplace.

1/6
The coastal home.  (Nareg Frandjian)
2/6
The Cape Cod-style home.  (Nareg Frandjian)
3/6
The one-acre property.  (Nareg Frandjian)
4/6
The lawn.  (Nareg Frandjian)
5/6
The beachfront home.  (Nareg Frandjian)
6/6
The beach.  (Nareg Frandjian)

Four bedrooms fill out the main house, and the guesthouse adds a fifth. Ocean views are available in almost every common space, most notably in a solarium complete with glass ceilings.

Dense landscaping brings some color to the long, thin property, which measures about an acre. A swimming pool and pool house are found on one side of the home, and a small lawn perched above the ocean takes in sweeping coastal views on the other.

A native of Wales, Hopkins has been acting since the ’60s with notable credits including “The Lion in Winter,” “Magic,” and “Shadowlands.” He won an Academy Award for his famous portrayal of Hannibal Lecter in “The Silence of the Lambs” and has received four other Oscar nominations for “The Remains of the Day,” “Nixon,” “Amistad” and “The Two Popes.”

Santiago Arana of the Agency holds the listing.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times.
