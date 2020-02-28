Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

TV host Adrienne Bailon buys Calabasas charmer for $3 million

Image_1.jpg
The two-story Calabasas home purchased by Adrienne Bailon boasts five bedrooms, six bathrooms and a handful of formal living spaces in 5,165 square feet.
(Theagencyre.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Feb. 28, 2020
11:24 AM
Share

Actress Adrienne Bailon is the latest high-profile name to head to Calabasas. The actress and talk show host just paid $3 million for a traditional-style spot in the star-studded city, records show.

The affluent area has attracted plenty of big personalities over the last few years. In addition to the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Calabasas has also been home to Drake, Justin Bieber, Britney Spears, John Stamos, Katie Holmes and Dr. Dre.

Found in the Oaks neighborhood, the manicured property spans about half an acre. Hedges and landscaping approach the two-story home, which draws the eye with blue plantation shutters and a pair of front-facing balconies.

1/7
The entry.  (Theagencyre.com)
2/7
The interior.  (Theagencyre.com)
3/7
The living room.  (Theagencyre.com)
4/7
The kitchen.  (Theagencyre.com)
5/7
A living area.  (Theagencyre.com)
6/7
The pool.  (Theagencyre.com)
7/7
The exterior.  (Theagencyre.com)

Advertisement

Inside, dark accents bring contrast to the formal spaces, including a charcoal-colored staircase and black walls in the living and dining room. Hardwood floors and chandeliers fill out the rest of the main level complete with a marble kitchen and family room lined with French doors.

Elsewhere are five bedrooms and six bathrooms in 5,165 square feet. Out back, an entertainer’s patio under vaulted wood beams accesses a backyard with a lawn, lounge, fountain-fed pool and spa.

Emil Hartoonian of the Agency held the listing. Brendon Blincoe of Compass represented the buyer.

Bailon, 36, gained fame as a member of the girl groups “3LW” and “The Cheetah Girls” and went on to star in three “Cheetah Girls” films. Her other credits include “Coach Carter,” “All You’ve Got” and “The Masked Singer,” which she competed on last year.

Advertisement

Since 2013, she has hosted the daytime talk show “The Real.”

Hot Property
Newsletter
Inside the homes of the rich and famous.

Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly Hot Property newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Jack Flemming
Follow Us
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement