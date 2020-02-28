TV host Adrienne Bailon buys Calabasas charmer for $3 million

Actress Adrienne Bailon is the latest high-profile name to head to Calabasas. The actress and talk show host just paid $3 million for a traditional-style spot in the star-studded city, records show.

The affluent area has attracted plenty of big personalities over the last few years. In addition to the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Calabasas has also been home to Drake, Justin Bieber, Britney Spears, John Stamos, Katie Holmes and Dr. Dre.

Found in the Oaks neighborhood, the manicured property spans about half an acre. Hedges and landscaping approach the two-story home, which draws the eye with blue plantation shutters and a pair of front-facing balconies.

Inside, dark accents bring contrast to the formal spaces, including a charcoal-colored staircase and black walls in the living and dining room. Hardwood floors and chandeliers fill out the rest of the main level complete with a marble kitchen and family room lined with French doors.

Elsewhere are five bedrooms and six bathrooms in 5,165 square feet. Out back, an entertainer’s patio under vaulted wood beams accesses a backyard with a lawn, lounge, fountain-fed pool and spa.

Emil Hartoonian of the Agency held the listing. Brendon Blincoe of Compass represented the buyer.

Bailon, 36, gained fame as a member of the girl groups “3LW” and “The Cheetah Girls” and went on to star in three “Cheetah Girls” films. Her other credits include “Coach Carter,” “All You’ve Got” and “The Masked Singer,” which she competed on last year.

Since 2013, she has hosted the daytime talk show “The Real.”