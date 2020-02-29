Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Home of the Week: Celebrating a Craftsman classic in Angelino Heights

1/9
The Angelino Heights Craftsman is listed for $1.795 million.  (Lauren Moore)
2/9
The home retains its 115-year-old woodwork while incorporating some new details.  (Lauren Moore)
3/9
Period details are evident throughout the 2,448-square-foot floor plan and include a brick fireplace.  (Lauren Moore)
4/9
A sitting room with plenty of natural light.  (Lauren Moore)
5/9
The kitchen.  (Lauren Moore)
6/9
A bedroom.  (Lauren Moore)
7/9
A bathroom.  (Lauren Moore)
8/9
A bedroom.  (Lauren Moore)
9/9
The home was built in 1905.  (Lauren Moore)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Feb. 29, 2020
6 AM
This Craftsman home in Angelino Heights dates to 1905 — as Theodore Roosevelt began his first full term as president. Extensively restored, the handsome two-story retains its 115-year-old millwork and an arched brick fireplace that creates a focal point in the living room. Newer updates are seen in the kitchen and bathrooms, where contemporary cabinetry and tilework pair with period fixtures and hardware.

The details

Location: 1040 W. Kensington Road, Los Angeles, 90026

Asking price: $1.795 million

Year built: 1905

Living area: 2,448 square feet, three bedrooms, three bathrooms

Lot size: 7,940 square feet

Features: Covered front porch; Dutch-style front door; hardwood floors; beamed ceilings; period fixtures; windows with diamond grilles; updated kitchen and bathrooms; old stone patio; fruit trees

About the area: In the 90026 ZIP Code, based on 45 sales, the median price for single-family home sales in December was $565,000, a 2.4% increase year-over-year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Craig Ekedahl, Maisonre Real Estate, (310) 266-2776

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.

Neal J. Leitereg
