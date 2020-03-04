Balthazar Getty floats Hollywood Hills compound for sale again

Actor-musician Balthazar Getty, a great-grandson of oil tycoon J. Paul Getty, has put his modern Hollywood Hills compound on the market for $9.25 million.

It’s not his first time trying to shed the estate. He first listed it in 2015 for $10.25 million and trimmed the price to $9.85 million two years later. He’s owned the place since 2003, records show.

The home sprawls across its ridge-top setting, taking in views from downtown Los Angeles to the ocean. Past a sleek, boxy exterior, it holds seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms in 6,000 square feet.

High ceilings, gallery walls and light hardwood floors combine to create expansive, open living spaces. Pocketing walls of glass connect nearly every living space to the scenic backyard, including a marble kitchen, dining area, media room and living room with floor-to-ceiling built-ins.

The master suite tacks on dual closets and a sitting room, as well as a marble bathroom that opens directly outside. Terraces, lawns and a swimming pool fill out the grounds, which cover three-quarters of an acre. On the other end of the property, there’s a guesthouse with a desert garden.

Brett Lawyer of Hilton & Hyland holds the listing.

Getty, 45, starred in “Lord of the Flies,” “Charmed,” “Twin Peaks” and “Brothers & Sisters.” As a musician, his projects include the indie band Ringside and the rap duo the Wow.