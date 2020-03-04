Singer Adam Lambert lowers his sights, aims for $3.35 million in Hollywood Hills

The price keeps dropping for Adam Lambert’s Hollywood Hills home. The bold modern retreat first hit the market for $3.995 million in 2017, then $3.595 million two years later. Now, it’s up for grabs at $3.35 million.

The “American Idol” alum can still scrape out a profit, however. Records show he bought the property through a trust in 2014 for $2.995 million.

Covered in sleek shades of gray, the two-story spot enjoys sweeping city views from an entertainer’s backyard and a private terrace off the master suite. Inside are three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a handful of contemporary living spaces across roughly 3,000 square feet.

There’s a foyer with a sweeping staircase, an indoor-outdoor living room, a formal dining room with a wine fridge, a marble kitchen with a rounded breakfast nook and a music studio with mirrored walls.

Out back, palm trees top a custom swimming pool and spa. A chandelier-topped lounge with wood ceilings sits off to the side.

Emil Hartoonian and Nicholas Siegfried of the Agency hold the listing.

Lambert has kept busy touring with the rock band Queen as part of the Queen + Adam Lambert ensemble. The 38-year-old singer gained fame as a runner-up on the music competition show “American Idol” in 2009. He has released three studio albums to date, and his fourth, titled “Velvet,” is set to drop in March.

In 2018, he bought a second Hollywood Hills home about a mile away for $6.5 million, The Times previously reported.