Montecito home of ‘Peanuts’ creator’s daughter sells for $5.05 million

A Montecito home owned by Jill Schulz, daughter of beloved cartoonist and “Peanuts” creator Charles M. Schulz, has sold for $5.05 million.

The Bermuda-style residence, built in the 1960s, was renovated and furnished by Los Angeles-based designer Jonathan Barnett.

The single-story house features dark wood floors that provide visual contrast against light gray-hued rooms. Contemporary artwork depicting Snoopy, Lucy and other “Peanuts” characters accent the subdued color scheme.

The floor plan includes a formal entry and a formal living room that opens to a day room/den. A formal dining room sits across the entry. An island/breakfast bar anchors the skylight-topped kitchen. A yoga studio, five bedrooms and six bathrooms are among other living spaces.

The home sits on a gated one-acre lot dotted with mature palms and landscaping native to Hawaii. A custom barbecue and bar, a swimming pool, a putting green and a fire pit are among outdoor amenities.

Carl Gambino of Westside Estate Agency holds the listing. Riskin Partners Group represented the buyer.

Schulz competed and performed as a figure skater before becoming a spokesperson for Rollerblade in the 1980s. She serves as producer, director and choreographer for All Wheel Sports Productions, an action sports theatrical company.