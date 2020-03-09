Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Montecito home of ‘Peanuts’ creator’s daughter sells for $5.05 million

Jill Schulz’s Montecito home | Hot Property
Contemporary artwork depicting various “Peanuts” characters were used as accent pieces throughout the Montecito home of Jill Schulz, daughter of beloved cartoonist Charles M. Schulz. The one-acre estate recently sold for $5.05 million.
(Anthony Barcelo)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
March 9, 2020
10:46 AM
A Montecito home owned by Jill Schulz, daughter of beloved cartoonist and “Peanuts” creator Charles M. Schulz, has sold for $5.05 million.

The Bermuda-style residence, built in the 1960s, was renovated and furnished by Los Angeles-based designer Jonathan Barnett.

The single-story house features dark wood floors that provide visual contrast against light gray-hued rooms. Contemporary artwork depicting Snoopy, Lucy and other “Peanuts” characters accent the subdued color scheme.

1/26
The front.  (Anthony Barcelo)
2/26
The front walkway.  (Anthony Barcelo)
3/26
The swimming pool.  (Anthony Barcelo)
4/26
A hallway.  (Anthony Barcelo)
5/26
The living room.  (Anthony Barcelo)
6/26
The living room.  (Anthony Barcelo)
7/26
Built-in seating.  (Anthony Barcelo)
8/26
The living room.  (Anthony Barcelo)
9/26
The dining room.  (Anthony Barcelo)
10/26
The open-plan kitchen.  (Anthony Barcelo)
11/26
The master bedroom.  (Anthony Barcelo)
12/26
The master bathroom.  (Anthony Barcelo)
13/26
An office/bedroom.  (Anthony Barcelo)
14/26
The swimming pool.  (Anthony Barcelo)
15/26
The swimming pool and cabana.  (Anthony Barcelo)
16/26
The cabana has seating for eight people.  (Anthony Barcelo)
17/26
The cabana tops a built-in barbecue.  (Anthony Barcelo)
18/26
The rear of the house.  (Anthony Barcelo)
19/26
Stone paths lead through tropical gardens.  (Anthony Barcelo)
20/26
The detached cabana.  (Anthony Barcelo)
21/26
The putting green.  (Anthony Barcelo)
22/26
The detached cabana.  (Anthony Barcelo)
23/26
Living space inside the cabana.  (Anthony Barcelo)
24/26
Living area inside the cabana.  (Anthony Barcelo)
25/26
The front entrance.  (Anthony Barcelo)
26/26
An aerial view.  (Anthony Barcelo)

The floor plan includes a formal entry and a formal living room that opens to a day room/den. A formal dining room sits across the entry. An island/breakfast bar anchors the skylight-topped kitchen. A yoga studio, five bedrooms and six bathrooms are among other living spaces.

The home sits on a gated one-acre lot dotted with mature palms and landscaping native to Hawaii. A custom barbecue and bar, a swimming pool, a putting green and a fire pit are among outdoor amenities.

Carl Gambino of Westside Estate Agency holds the listing. Riskin Partners Group represented the buyer.

Schulz competed and performed as a figure skater before becoming a spokesperson for Rollerblade in the 1980s. She serves as producer, director and choreographer for All Wheel Sports Productions, an action sports theatrical company.

Neal J. Leitereg
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
