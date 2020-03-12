Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

What $700,000 buys right now in three L.A. County communities

765 Woodland Drive, Sierra Madre
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
March 12, 2020
5 AM
Here’s a look at what roughly $700,000 buys right now in Sierra Madre, Silver Lake and Topanga in L.A. County.

SIERRA MADRE: Tucked at the base of the canyons in Sierra Madre, this cabin-style two-bedroom has been completely remodeled.

Address: 765 Woodland Drive, Sierra Madre, 91024

Listed for: $699,000 for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,092 square feet (4,339-square-foot lot)

Features: Open floor plan; river rock fireplace; step-down bedroom; detached garage

About the area: In the 91024 ZIP Code, based on nine sales, the median price for single-family homes in January was $955,000, up 4.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

933 Sanborn Ave., Los Angeles
(Realtor.com)

SILVER LAKE: This chic bungalow near the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and Sunset Boulevard boasts a 400-square-foot deck with a turf lawn and dining patio.

Address: 933 Sanborn Ave., Los Angeles, 90029

Listed for: $699,000 for one bedroom, one bathroom in 569 square feet (1,311-square-foot lot)

Features: Skylights; beamed ceilings; modern kitchen with farmhouse sink; two one-car garages

About the area: In the 90029 ZIP Code, based on one sale, the median price for single-family homes in January was $1.22 million, up 39% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

922 Old Topanga Road, Topanga
(Realtor.com)

TOPANGA: Warm wood accents complement bright white living spaces inside this 1920s cottage with a bonus studio.

Address: 922 Old Topanga Road, Topanga, 90290

Listed for: $699,000 for one bedroom, one bathroom in 868 square feet (1,200-square-foot lot)

Features: Window-lined lounge; custom fireplace; free-standing tub; private deck

About the area: In the 90290 ZIP Code, based on three sales, the median price for single-family homes in January was $1.225 million, down 3.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

768 Woodland Drive, Sierra Madre
(Realtor.com)

SIERRA MADRE: This treehouse-vibe cottage comes with a studio space and multiple decks to take advantage of the scenic setting.

Address: 768 Woodland Drive, Sierra Madre, 91024

Listed for: $689,000 for two bedrooms, one bathroom in 868 square feet (2,686-square-foot lot)

Features: Carport; kitchen with custom tile; wood-beamed master suite; spacious deck

About the area: In the 91024 ZIP Code, based on nine sales, the median price for single-family homes in January was $955,000, up 4.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

2425 Riverside Place, Los Angeles
(Realtor.com)

SILVER LAKE: This 1920s kit home has kept up nicely with a vibrant green-and-red exterior and colorful living spaces.

Address: 2425 Riverside Place, Los Angeles, 90039

Listed for: $775,000 for two bedrooms, one bathroom in 648 square feet (1,929-square-foot lot)

Features: Covered front porch; bamboo floors; office; grassy backyard

About the area: In the 90039 ZIP Code, based on five sales, the median price for single-family homes in January was $1.328 million, up 61.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

1188 Aztec, Topanga
(Realtor.com)

TOPANGA: There’s a porch in front and a fenced yard behind this charming home on a cul-de-sac.

Address: 1188 Aztec, Topanga, 90290

Listed for: $749,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,410 square feet (1,800-square-foot lot)

Features: Carpet floors; center-island kitchen; two-car garage; lemon tree

About the area: In the 90290 ZIP Code, based on three sales, the median price for single-family homes in January was $1.225 million, down 3.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Jack Flemming
