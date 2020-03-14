Home of the Week: Old Hollywood through Holmby Hills

Hand-carved marble and stone fireplaces, medallion inlaid floors and coved ceilings are among features of this grand Holmby Hills estate, which counts vaudevillian headliner and radio star Fanny Brice and film executive Alan Ladd Jr. among its former residents.
The mansion was rebuilt and enlarged over a five-year period under the direction of owners Richard King, a director of King World Productions, and his interior designer wife, Lauren. Today, the expanded estate includes a five-bedroom main house, two guesthouses, a tennis court and a pool pavilion.
The details
Location: 312 N. Faring Road, Holmby Hills, 90077
Asking price: $62 million
Year built: 1938 (remodeled by Oscar Shamamian)
Living area: Eight bedrooms, 14 bathrooms
Lot size: Two acres
Features: Two-story foyer; grand living and dining rooms; library; office with hidden bar; library/den; chef’s kitchen; two guesthouses; pool house; swimming pool; outdoor kitchen; dining terrace; motor court
About the area: In the 90077 ZIP Code, based on four sales, the median price for single-family home sales in January was $1.506 million, a 76.5% decrease year over year, according to CoreLogic.
Agents: Linda May, Hilton & Hyland, (310) 435-5932
