Hot Property

What $750,000 buys in three San Diego County cities

325 7th Ave., No. 2002, San Diego
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
March 26, 2020
5 AM
Here’s a look at what roughly $750,000 buys in San Diego, Escondido and La Mesa in San Diego County.

SAN DIEGO: For baseball fans, this luxury condo overlooks Petco Park from the 20th story of the Legend, a residential high-rise built inside the gates of the stadium.

Address: 325 7th Ave., No. 2002, San Diego, CA 92101

Listed for: $725,000 for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 935 square feet (935-square-foot lot)

Features: Private balcony; hardwood floors; walls of windows; rooftop pool and spa

About the area: In the 92101 ZIP Code, based on 84 sales, the median price for condos in February was $565,000, up 1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

11376 Harmony Place, Escondido
(Realtor.com)

ESCONDIDO: This ultra-private home on 2.3 acres is perched on a hillside lot with sweeping city and mountain views.

Address: 11376 Harmony Place, Escondido, CA 92026

Listed for: $744,000 for five bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,802 square feet (2.29-acre lot)

Features: Sunny open floor plan; downstairs bonus room; spacious deck; hot tub

About the area: In the 92026 ZIP Code, based on 35 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $541,000, up 12.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

8509 Chevy Chase Drive, La Mesa
(Realtor.com)

LA MESA: Fruit and vegetable trees surround this Midcentury home with bright pops of color and plenty of style.

Address: 8509 Chevy Chase Drive, La Mesa, CA 91941

Listed for: $779,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,770 square feet (8,536-square-foot lot)

Features: Whitewashed beams; living room with brick fireplace; covered front porch; terraced backyard

About the area: In the 91941 ZIP Code, based on 25 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $651,000, up 4.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

6301 Wenrich Drive, San Diego
(Realtor.com)

SAN DIEGO: A front-facing deck takes in neighborhood views outside this corner-lot property with a pool in the back.

Address: 6301 Wenrich Drive, San Diego, CA 92120

Listed for: $759,000 for six bedrooms, four bathrooms in 2,786 square feet (8,800-square-foot lot)

Features: Brick exterior; custom built-ins; sunroom with retro fireplace; swimming pool with slide

About the area: In the 92120 ZIP Code, based on 23 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $770,000, up 3.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

755 Bear Valley Parkway, Escondido
(Realtor.com)

ESCONDIDO: Tropical landscaping spruces up a yard with a pool and pergola behind this single-story home with new additions.

Address: 755 Bear Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA 92025

Listed for: $749,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 2,472 square feet (26,571-square-foot lot)

Features: Solar panels; billiards room; wet bar; skylights

About the area: In the 92025 ZIP Code, based on 30 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $640,000, up 30.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

10914 Explorer Road, La Mesa
(Realtor.com)

LA MESA: Gated and landscaped, this spacious property comes with solar panels, a massive deck and a tiered backyard with a pool and outdoor kitchen.

Address: 10914 Explorer Road, La Mesa, CA 91941

Listed for: $749,000 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 2,423 square feet (17,859-square-foot lot)

Features: Open floor plan; floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace; walls of glass; solar panels

About the area: In the 91941 ZIP Code, based on 25 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $651,000, up 4.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
