What $750,000 buys in three San Diego County cities

Here’s a look at what roughly $750,000 buys in San Diego, Escondido and La Mesa in San Diego County.

SAN DIEGO: For baseball fans, this luxury condo overlooks Petco Park from the 20th story of the Legend, a residential high-rise built inside the gates of the stadium.

Address: 325 7th Ave., No. 2002, San Diego, CA 92101

Listed for: $725,000 for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 935 square feet (935-square-foot lot)

Features: Private balcony; hardwood floors; walls of windows; rooftop pool and spa

About the area: In the 92101 ZIP Code, based on 84 sales, the median price for condos in February was $565,000, up 1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

11376 Harmony Place, Escondido (Realtor.com)

ESCONDIDO: This ultra-private home on 2.3 acres is perched on a hillside lot with sweeping city and mountain views.

Address: 11376 Harmony Place, Escondido, CA 92026

Listed for: $744,000 for five bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,802 square feet (2.29-acre lot)

Features: Sunny open floor plan; downstairs bonus room; spacious deck; hot tub

About the area: In the 92026 ZIP Code, based on 35 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $541,000, up 12.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

8509 Chevy Chase Drive, La Mesa (Realtor.com)

LA MESA: Fruit and vegetable trees surround this Midcentury home with bright pops of color and plenty of style.

Address: 8509 Chevy Chase Drive, La Mesa, CA 91941

Listed for: $779,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,770 square feet (8,536-square-foot lot)

Features: Whitewashed beams; living room with brick fireplace; covered front porch; terraced backyard

About the area: In the 91941 ZIP Code, based on 25 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $651,000, up 4.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

6301 Wenrich Drive, San Diego (Realtor.com)

SAN DIEGO: A front-facing deck takes in neighborhood views outside this corner-lot property with a pool in the back.

Address: 6301 Wenrich Drive, San Diego, CA 92120

Listed for: $759,000 for six bedrooms, four bathrooms in 2,786 square feet (8,800-square-foot lot)

Features: Brick exterior; custom built-ins; sunroom with retro fireplace; swimming pool with slide

About the area: In the 92120 ZIP Code, based on 23 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $770,000, up 3.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

755 Bear Valley Parkway, Escondido (Realtor.com)

ESCONDIDO: Tropical landscaping spruces up a yard with a pool and pergola behind this single-story home with new additions.

Address: 755 Bear Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA 92025

Listed for: $749,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 2,472 square feet (26,571-square-foot lot)

Features: Solar panels; billiards room; wet bar; skylights

About the area: In the 92025 ZIP Code, based on 30 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $640,000, up 30.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

10914 Explorer Road, La Mesa (Realtor.com)

LA MESA: Gated and landscaped, this spacious property comes with solar panels, a massive deck and a tiered backyard with a pool and outdoor kitchen.

Address: 10914 Explorer Road, La Mesa, CA 91941

Listed for: $749,000 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 2,423 square feet (17,859-square-foot lot)

Features: Open floor plan; floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace; walls of glass; solar panels

About the area: In the 91941 ZIP Code, based on 25 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $651,000, up 4.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.