Pyramid house in Malibu sells to former Warner Bros. exec

The stars have aligned above Malibu, where a pyramid-shaped house built for a pair of astronomy photographers has sold for $2.02 million. The buyers are former Warner Bros. executive Veronika Kwan Vandenberg and her husband, Robert, property records show.

Original owners Bill and Sally Fletcher were “infatuated with the pyramid shape and its energy” when they had the one-of-a-kind residence built over a three-year period.

Set on one of the highest points in the Santa Monica Mountains, the three-bedroom, three-bathroom pyramid is oriented to face the magnetic north — the northern pole of Earth’s magnetic field that runs vertically down the planet. Skylights filter natural light while tracking the days on an analemma — a sun calendar embedded in the quartzite-stone floor in the living room.

The offbeat home, which sits on a lot of 2 acres, has three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, including a “queen’s chamber” master suite found at the apex of the pyramid. (Gavin Cater)

Some 3,700 square feet of interior includes an open-concept living, dining and kitchen area on the main floor, an office and a den with a fireplace. The master suite makes up the pyramid’s apex and features sliding doors that open to a balcony overlooking the canyon.

The house sits on a two-acre lot dotted with fruit trees and gardens. There’s also a detached garage.

The offbeat property originally hit the market in 2018 for $3.1 million and was most recently listed for $2.288 million, records show.

Mark S. Gruskin and Jennifer Blackschleger of Westside Estate Agency were the listing agents. Gruskin also represented the buyers.

Kwan Vandenberg previously led Warner Bros. international film distribution division. She left the Warner Bros. in 2018 after nearly three decades with the studio.