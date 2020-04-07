Actress Abbe Lane parts with Palm Desert retreat

Singer-actress Abbe Lane, who starred in a host of films and TV shows in the 1950s and ’60s, has parted with her Palm Desert retreat, selling the golf course property for $2.912 million.

Lane and her husband, theatrical agent Perry Leff, had been trying to sell the property since 2018. Records show the property first listed for $4.495 million but saw its price cut five times before it sold.

Found on the south side of the resort city in Bighorn Golf Club, the home is surrounded by palm trees and tucked behind custom wrought-iron gates. Inside, the open floor plan boasts tile floors, dramatic wood ceilings and a variety of fully furnished indoor-outdoor spaces.

The main home and guest casita combine for four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in 5,860 square feet. A custom dual-sided fireplace separates the living room and dining area, and other highlights include a sky-lit kitchen, study and lounge with a wine cooler and wet bar.

Sliding glass doors open outside, where stacked-stone columns line a patio with a fireplace. Dense landscaping touches up the space, which descends to a grassy lawn, lounge, fire pit and swimming pool.

Lane, 87, had a highly publicized marriage with Latin bandleader Xavier Cugat at the beginning of her career, which saw her star in films such as “The Wanderers,” “The Lady Doctor” and “Maracaibo.” A regular performer on variety programs like “The Ed Sullivan Show,” she also appeared in the TV shows “The Brady Bunch” and “Hart to Hart.”

Lowell Fulson of Keller Williams Realty held the listing. David Anthon Lennon of Bighorn Properties represented the buyer.