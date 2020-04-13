‘Bachelor’ creator Mike Fleiss makes a rosy profit on Hawaiian land

Mike Fleiss, the creator of the hit ABC television series “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette,” has unloaded one of his properties — at a handsome profit — on the Hawaiian Island of Kauai, public records show.

Fleiss, who has been active in the real estate market on the Garden Isle’s North Shore, recently sold an 8-acre parcel of land in Kilauea that encompasses spectacular views of the ocean and mountains for $4.2 million.

He purchased the lot, which has a collection of tropical fruit trees on it, for about $2.6 million in 2018, meaning he earned a more than 60% profit in just two years.

The buyer of the property is listed as Blue Ocean Life, which is managed by BOL Hawaii Holdings.

The agricultural-zoned lot has a total assessed value of about $1.8 million, according to property tax records.

Fleiss, who also produced the 2003 remake of “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” and “Hostel,” purchased the 2-acre oceanfront Hanalei estate on Kauai’s North Shore that was formerly owned by actress Julia Roberts for $16.2 million in 2016.

That same year, he also purchased another Hanalei property for $2.3 million after selling another North Shore Kauai property for about $11.4 million earlier in 2016.