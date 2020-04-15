New CBS Entertainment chief George Cheeks moves on up at the W Hollywood

George Cheeks, the newly appointed president and chief executive of CBS Entertainment Group, has bought a top-floor penthouse at the W Hollywood Residences in Hollywood for $6 million, records show.

The purchase comes about four months after the former NBCUniversal exec sold another unit in the 143-unit building for $1.575 million.

The southwest-corner unit, inspired by the Hollywood hot spots of old, features a swanky wraparound bar, a drop-down projection screen and walls of glass that take in views from the L.A. cityscape to the Hollywood Hills. A built-in breakfast booth sits off the kitchen, which has a U-shaped island.

There are three bedrooms and four bathrooms in more than 4,700 square feet of space. A wraparound terrace adds some 800 square feet of terrace space.

The penthouse originally hit the market in 2018 at $8.75 million and was more recently listed at $6.25 million, records show. The custom furnishings and four covered parking spaces were included with the unit.

Cheeks was second in command at NBCUniversal Content Studios, serving as co-chairman of NBC Entertainment before making the jump to CBS Entertainment Group earlier this year. Prior to joining NBC, he served as an executive and general counsel for Viacom Music and Entertainment Group.

Yvonne Arias Neustadter of the Property Lab handled both ends of the deal, according to the Multiple Listing Service.