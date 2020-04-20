John Legend and Chrissy Teigen buy a home in West Hollywood

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have cooked up a deal in West Hollywood, buying a newly built home in the area for $5.1 million, The Times has confirmed.

The couple, who make their home in the Beverly Hills Post Office area, intend to use the wood-paneled contemporary as a live-work residence, according to sources not authorized to comment publicly on the deal.

The two-story house has four bedrooms, four bathrooms and more than 3,400 square feet of open-concept living space. A high-end kitchen outfitted with a 20-foot-long island opens to the living room. Pocketing doors open to a patio with a lap swimming pool and spa.

The roughly 3,400-square-foot contemporary features an open-concept floor plan, high ceilings and a designer-done kitchen. (Realtor.com)

The house had been on the market since January for $5.195 million, records show. It was also available for lease at $26,000 a month.

Legend, 41, has won 11 Grammy Awards, including two awards for best R&B album, for “Wake Up!” and “Get Lifted.” He won an Academy Award for the song “Glory” for the 2014 film “Selma.”

Teigen, 34, is a television personality, model and author. She appears on the new court show, “Chrissy’s Court,” on the short-form video platform Quibi.

Benyamin Illulian of Keller Williams Realty was the listing agent. Marshall Peck of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer.