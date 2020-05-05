Onetime Rock Hudson home lists above the Sunset Strip

A Sunset Strip perch once home to legendary actor Rock Hudson has surfaced for sale in the Hollywood Hills for $3.75 million.

The two-story transitional home, built in 1937, was owned by Hudson for a short spell in the late 1970s, records show.

Set on more than a third of an acre, the gated property contains a main house, detached guest quarters and a two-car garage. A finished cabana sits adjacent to a swimming pool and patio space. Lush landscaping obscures the grounds from the street.

The two-story house sits behind gates on more than a third of an acre above the Sunset Strip. (The Agency)

Advertisement

Vaulted ceilings, classic fixtures and a den with an impressive wrap-around bar are among features of note. The 2,803-square-foot house has three bedrooms, four bathrooms, a living room with a fireplace and a formal dining room. Picture windows and balconies take in panoramic views of the cityscape.

Hudson, who died in 1985 at 59, gained fame in the late 1950s and 1960s as one of film’s most popular leading men. He starred in such films as “Pillow Talk” (1959), “Come September” (1961) and the 1970s series “McMillan & Wife,” among others.

His performance as Jordan “Bick” Benedict Jr. in “Giant” earned him an Oscar nomination in 1957.

The property last changed hands in 1986 for about $899,000, records show.

Advertisement

Cody Thompson and Jon Grauman of the Agency hold the listing.