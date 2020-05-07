HGTV star Tarek El Moussa gets more than he asked for Costa Mesa home

Tarek El Moussa, star of HGTV’s “Flip or Flop,” and his girlfriend, Heather Rae Young of Netflix’s “Selling Sunset,” have quietly wrapped up an off-market sale in Costa Mesa, shedding their modern farmhouse for $2.705 million.

That’s $430,000 more than El Moussa paid in 2018 and $130,000 over his asking price, records show.

“I realized the value of my home was the highest it had ever been and now would be a great opportunity to sell,” El Moussa said. “I also realized the prices would not stay this high, which prompted my decision to take advantage and sell high, sit on the sidelines for a year or two, and later buy low.”

Unsurprisingly, the HGTV star made some changes during his stay, touching up the floor-to-ceiling fireplace in the living room and the massive marble island in the kitchen. An expansive open floor plan with whitewashed beams, walls of glass and clerestory windows anchors the 3,000-square-foot home.

1 / 11 The back patio. (Grant Rivera) 2 / 11 The living room. (Grant Rivera) 3 / 11 The dining area. (Grant Rivera) 4 / 11 The open floor plan. (Grant Rivera) 5 / 11 The kitchen. (Grant Rivera) 6 / 11 The master bedroom. (Grant Rivera) 7 / 11 The outdoor living room. (Grant Rivera) 8 / 11 The fire pit. (Grant Rivera) 9 / 11 The backyard. (Grant Rivera) 10 / 11 The pool. (Grant Rivera) 11 / 11 The front. (Grant Rivera)

Elsewhere are four bedrooms and four bathrooms, including a master suite under dramatic vaulted ceilings.

Most of the common spaces open to an outdoor living room with a lounge and dining area. Past that, a fire pit overlooks a swimming pool and spa. A grill and bar complete the scene out back, and the garage tacks on an electric car charging station in front.

The property, which was built in 2015, sits about two miles from the water in Eastside Costa Mesa.

Jason Oppenheim and Heather Rae Young of the Oppenheim Group held the listing. Tim Smith and John Yasko of the Smith Group represented the buyer.

“I reached out to a few local agents to let them know that Tarek was selling his home. The agents brought their clients over that same day and we had two offers, over-asking, by the next morning,” said Young.

A staple in the Orange County real estate scene, El Moussa has flipped homes across Southern California for his hit show “Flip or Flop,” which is set to air its ninth season this summer. His other properties include a 50-foot yacht with two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Young stars in Netflix’s “Selling Sunset,” a reality series that focuses on luxury listings marketed by the Oppenheim Group. Its second season will premiere on May 22.