Hot Property

Greg Norman tees up Colorado ranch at $40 million

Greg Norman’s Colorado Ranch
The Colorado ranch of golfer Greg Norman features multiple structures including this 13,907-square-foot log cabin-style lodge. Asking price: $40 million.
(Shawn O’Connor Photography)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
May 18, 2020
9:57 AM
Two-time British Open champion Greg Norman has listed his trophy ranch in Meeker, Colo., for $40 million.

Called Seven Lakes Ranch, the 11,900-acre ranch sits in White River Valley in the Flat Tops Wilderness Area with sweeping valley, river and mountain views. The property, which straddles a section of the White River, includes a massive lodge, cabins, a saloon/dance hall, a shooting range and riding trails.

The 13,907-square-foot lodge, designed in log cabin style, features vaulted ceilings, a rustic bar and eight bedrooms. A two-sided moss rock fireplace bisects the great room, which takes in the scenery through floor-to-ceiling windows. The home theater is equipped with saddle-style seating. A lakeside stone patio extends the living space outdoors.

1/23
The ranch encompasses about 11,900 acres in Meeker, Colo.  (Shawn O’Connor Photography)
2/23
The lodge overlooks the White River.  (Shawn O’Connor Photography)
3/23
The lodge has 13,907 square feet.  (Shawn O’Connor Photography)
4/23
The great room.  (Shawn O’Connor Photography)
5/23
The dining room.  (Shawn O’Connor Photography)
6/23
A sitting room.  (Shawn O’Connor Photography)
7/23
The rustic bar.  (Shawn O’Connor Photography)
8/23
The home theater has saddle seating.  (Shawn O’Connor Photography)
9/23
The dining room.  (Shawn O’Connor Photography)
10/23
There are eight bedrooms in the main lodge.  (Shawn O’Connor Photography)
11/23
A bathroom.  (Shawn O’Connor Photography)
12/23
A bedroom.  (Shawn O’Connor Photography)
13/23
A bathroom.  (Shawn O’Connor Photography)
14/23
Views take in the valley, mountains and river.  (Shawn O’Connor Photography)
15/23
A barn.  (Shawn O’Connor Photography)
16/23
The saloon/dancing hall.  (Shawn O’Connor Photography)
17/23
The view.  (Shawn O’Connor Photography)
18/23
Bunk beds.  (Shawn O’Connor Photography)
19/23
The White River is home to multiple species of trout.  (Shawn O’Connor Photography)
20/23
There are seven lakes on the property.  (Shawn O’Connor Photography)
21/23
The river.  (Shawn O’Connor Photography)
22/23
Horse stables.  (Shawn O’Connor Photography)
23/23
Horse facilities.  (Shawn O’Connor Photography)

A small creek, ponds and seven mountain lakes are scattered throughout the acreage, which annually sees one of the largest elk and deer migrations in the Rocky Mountains. The White River, known for its trout populations, is home to multiple varieties including rainbow, brown and cutthroat trout.

Norman, 65, assembled the ranch property over the course of two decades and has used it as a family retreat.

The professional golfer and entrepreneur has 89 tournament wins for his career including 20 PGA Tour victories and two British Open Championships. He was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2001.

Brian Smith of Hall & Hall holds the listing.

Neal J. Leitereg
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
