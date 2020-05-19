KISS guitarist Tommy Thayer seeks sale of Lake Sherwood villa

KISS lead guitarist Tommy Thayer has put his home in the Lake Sherwood community of Ventura County on the market for $2.75 million.

The custom Mediterranean villa, built in 2005, was remodeled and upgraded after Thayer purchased the place in 2008.

Designed to maximize the scenery, the multilevel house features six patios, including one with an outdoor fireplace. Picture windows in the common areas bring views of the lake and mountains inside.

1 / 8 The house sits on about a third of an acre overlooking the reservoir. (Jeff Elson) 2 / 8 The courtyard entry. (Jeff Elson) 3 / 8 The formal living room. (Jeff Elson) 4 / 8 The family room. (Jeff Elson) 5 / 8 The home features six balconies. (Jeff Elson) 6 / 8 The living and dining area. (Jeff Elson) 7 / 8 The kitchen has been updated. (Jeff Elson) 8 / 8 The backyard. (Jeff Elson)

Reached through a gated courtyard entry, the 4,497-square-foot house holds a gallery, a center-island kitchen, four bedrooms and five bathrooms. Box beam ceilings top the family room, which has one of five fireplaces. The grand living room opens to the front courtyard. A loft/bonus room caps the top floor.

The house rests on about a third of an acre with lawn and formal landscaping. A three-car garage sits off the front.

Thayer, 59, in the 1980s gained fame in Hollywood’s rock scene as frontman of the glam metal band Black ‘n Blue. He joined KISS as the band’s lead guitarist in 2002, replacing Ace Frehley, and co-wrote 10 songs for the band’s 2012 album “Monster.”

Jordan Cohen of RE/MAX One holds the listing.