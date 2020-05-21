Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

Virtual-tour homes for $600,000 in Orange County

Single-story home at 2459 W. Cerritos Ave., Anaheim
A single-story charmer near Disneyland at 2459 W. Cerritos Ave., Anaheim.
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
May 21, 2020
5 AM
Share

Stay inside and take a look at homes with virtual tours listed for roughly $600,000 in Anaheim, Mission Viejo and Buena Park in Orange County.

ANAHEIM: This single-story charmer near Disneyland comes with a game room converted from a garage.

Address: 2459 W. Cerritos Ave., Anaheim, 92804

Listed for: $599,900 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,348 square feet (7,182-square-foot lot)

Advertisement

Features: Landscaped walkway; tile floors; three-sided brick fireplace; back patio

About the area: In the 92804 ZIP Code, based on 24 sales, the median price for single-family homes in March was $640,000, up 6.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

A Tudor-style house
A Tudor-style house at 27952 Wentworth, Mission Viejo.
(Realtor.com)

MISSION VIEJO: This Tudor-style spot on the north side of the city comes with a remodeled kitchen and loft.

Advertisement

Address: 27952 Wentworth, Mission Viejo, 92692

Listed for: $649,999 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,317 square feet (3,300-square-foot lot)

Features: Half-timbered exterior; living room with brick fireplace; master suite with spa tub; grassy backyard

About the area: In the 92692 ZIP Code, based on 50 sales, the median price for single-family homes in March was $789,000, down 1.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Advertisement

A recently remodeled house
A recently remodeled house at 7973 4th St., Buena Park.
(Realtor.com)

BUENA PARK: A vibrant exterior gives way to subdued hues inside this recently remodeled house near downtown Buena Park.

Address: 7973 4th St., Buena Park, 90621

Listed for: $584,888 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,276 square feet (4,805-square-foot lot)

Advertisement

Features: Tile and hardwood floors; open floor plan; central location

About the area: In the 90621 ZIP Code, based on 15 sales, the median price for single-family homes in March was $618,000, up 15.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

An upgraded home at 1168 W. Hazelwood St., Anaheim
An upgraded home at 1168 W. Hazelwood St., Anaheim
(Realtor.com)

ANAHEIM: Custom murals surround the saltwater pool behind this upgraded home near the 5 Freeway.

Advertisement

Address: 1168 W. Hazelwood St., Anaheim, 92802

Listed for: $629,900 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,347 square feet (6,000-square-foot lot)

Features: Covered entry; laminate floors; whitewashed brick accents; poolside pergola

About the area: In the 92802 ZIP Code, based on 10 sales, the median price for single-family homes in March was $625,000, up 9.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Advertisement

A 1980s bungalow at 28512 Barbosa, Mission Viejo.
A 1980s bungalow at 28512 Barbosa, Mission Viejo.
(Realtor.com)

MISSION VIEJO: Tucked into a cul-de-sac, this 1980s bungalow in a gated community enjoys neighborhood amenities such as a pool, spa, tennis court, gym and clubhouse.

Address: 28512 Barbosa, Mission Viejo, 92692

Listed for: $615,000 for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,503 square feet (3,478-square-foot lot)

Advertisement

Features: Clay tile roof; covered entry; neutral tones; two-car garage

About the area: In the 92692 ZIP Code, based on 50 sales, the median price for single-family homes in March was $789,000, down 1.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

A 1960s house at 7081 Albatross Dr., Buena Park.
A 1960s house at 7081 Albatross Dr., Buena Park.
(Realtor.com)

BUENA PARK: Grassy yards sandwich this 1960s home with an enclosed patio on a spacious corner lot.

Advertisement

Address: 7081 Albatross Dr., Buena Park, 90620

Listed for: $615,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,240 square feet (6,834-square-foot lot)

Features: Kitchen with breakfast bar; vaulted ceilings; back patio; box planters

About the area: In the 90620 ZIP Code, based on 29 sales, the median price for single-family homes in March was $637,000, up 7.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Hot Property
Newsletter
Inside the homes of the rich and famous.

Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly Hot Property newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Jack Flemming
Follow Us
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement