Brewers star Ryan Braun tosses Milwaukee condo onto the market

Baseball season is postponed, but Ryan Braun is still looking for some action in the Milwaukee real estate market. The Brewers star just put his condo overlooking Lake Michigan up for sale at $1.15 million.

It’s an ambitious ask for the former National League most valuable player, nearly double the $635,500 he paid for the place back in 2013, records show.

The sleek unit offers a much different feel than the Mediterranean-style home he bought in Malibu for $4.85 million back in 2009. This one spans 2,300 square feet in a 33-story high-rise known as Kilbourne Tower, taking in water views from its scenic perch.

Floor-to-ceiling windows brighten the open floor plan, which combines a living room, dining area and gourmet kitchen with granite counters, custom cabinetry and a subway tile backsplash. Elsewhere are three bedrooms and two bathrooms, including a master suite with a spa tub and steam shower.

Among building amenities, there’s a gym, clubhouse and doorman. The complex holds 74 units in total and sits a few miles east of Miller Park, where the Brewers play.

A Los Angeles native, Braun was twice an All-American at the University of Miami before being drafted by the Brewers in 2005. He went on to win NL rookie of the year two years later, and his other accolades include five Silver Slugger Awards, six All-Star selections and the NL MVP award in 2011.

Chris Corley of Corley Real Estate holds the listing.