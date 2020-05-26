Dazzling Midcentury home once owned by Loretta Young sells in Palm Springs

One of Palm Springs’ most striking homes — a Midcentury haunt once owned by late Hollywood star Loretta Young — has sold for $1.15 million after listing late last year.

The Oscar winner owned the estate until her death in 2000, and it sold shortly after for $530,000, records show.

Even in a city full of architecturally striking homes, this one stands out with flashy indoor and outdoor spaces. An enclosed entry sandwiched by fountains and ponds approaches the home, which is anchored by a rounded living room with a custom fireplace and stylized tray ceilings.

1 / 20 Actress Loretta Young owned the Palm Springs home at the time of her death in 2000. (Redfin.com ) 2 / 20 Actress Loretta Young owned the Palm Springs home at the time of her death in 2000. (Redfin.com ) 3 / 20 Actress Loretta Young owned the Palm Springs home at the time of her death in 2000. (Redfin.com ) 4 / 20 Actress Loretta Young owned the Palm Springs home at the time of her death in 2000. (Redfin.com ) 5 / 20 Actress Loretta Young owned the Palm Springs home at the time of her death in 2000. (Redfin.com ) 6 / 20 Actress Loretta Young owned the Palm Springs home at the time of her death in 2000. (Redfin.com ) 7 / 20 Actress Loretta Young owned the Palm Springs home at the time of her death in 2000. (Redfin.com ) 8 / 20 Actress Loretta Young owned the Palm Springs home at the time of her death in 2000. (Redfin.com ) 9 / 20 Actress Loretta Young owned the Palm Springs home at the time of her death in 2000. (Redfin.com ) 10 / 20 Actress Loretta Young owned the Palm Springs home at the time of her death in 2000. (Redfin.com ) 11 / 20 Actress Loretta Young owned the Palm Springs home at the time of her death in 2000. (Redfin.com ) 12 / 20 Actress Loretta Young owned the Palm Springs home at the time of her death in 2000. (Redfin.com ) 13 / 20 Actress Loretta Young owned the Palm Springs home at the time of her death in 2000. (Redfin.com ) 14 / 20 Actress Loretta Young owned the Palm Springs home at the time of her death in 2000. (Redfin.com ) 15 / 20 Actress Loretta Young owned the Palm Springs home at the time of her death in 2000. (Redfin.com ) 16 / 20 Actress Loretta Young owned the Palm Springs home at the time of her death in 2000. (Redfin.com ) 17 / 20 Actress Loretta Young owned the Palm Springs home at the time of her death in 2000. (Redfin.com ) 18 / 20 Actress Loretta Young owned the Palm Springs home at the time of her death in 2000. (Redfin.com ) 19 / 20 Actress Loretta Young owned the Palm Springs home at the time of her death in 2000. (Redfin.com ) 20 / 20 Actress Loretta Young owned the Palm Springs home at the time of her death in 2000. (Redfin.com )

Advertisement

Walls of glass, terrazzo floors and accent pieces touch up the rest of the living spaces, which include a music room and sweeping kitchen with curved countertops.

Three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms complete the 3,510-square-foot floor plan, including an indoor-outdoor master bathroom with a spa tub, waterfall, pond, outdoor shower and pocketing glass wall. Landscaping spruces up the chic space.

The curves continue outside, where sculptures surround a swimming pool with an arched side. Covered patios and tree-topped lounges complete the quarter-acre property, which is hidden behind double gates.

Young transitioned from silent films to talkies to television over the course of her lengthy career. She made close to 100 films, mostly romances or comedies, and won an Oscar for lead actress for “The Farmer’s Daughter” and landed another Oscar nomination for “Come to the Stable.” From 1953 to 1961, she starred in the dramatic anthology series “The Loretta Young Show.”

Advertisement

Randy Roy of Domus Realty Partners held the listing. Larry Griffith of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties represented the buyer.