Former Laker Byron Scott buys a mini-Versailles in the Valley

Former Lakers player and coach Byron Scott has purchased a home in Granada Hills for $1.9 million, records show.

Built in 1996, the two-story house combines hand-painted murals, thick columns and marble details to create an elaborate Versailles-flavored interior.

Some 4,400 square feet of ornate living space includes a two-story living room with a massive fireplace, a traditional dining room, a theater, five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The eat-in chef’s kitchen features a broad cooking island. A gold-trimmed staircase connects both floors.

1 / 10 The swimming pool and covered patio. (Realtor.com) 2 / 10 The living room and entry. (Realtor.com) 3 / 10 The living room. (Realtor.com) 4 / 10 The dining room. (Realtor.com) 5 / 10 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 6 / 10 The upstairs landing. (Realtor.com) 7 / 10 THe home theater. (Realtor.com) 8 / 10 The living room. (Realtor.com) 9 / 10 The backyard. (Realtor.com) 10 / 10 The basketball court. (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

French doors open to a covered patio with a dining area and a drop-down projection screen. A cabana with a full kitchen, changing rooms, a saltwater swimming pool and a spa are among outdoor amenities. In the side yard, there’s a full-size basketball court.

The home previously changed hands in 2013 for $960,000, records show. It had been listed since March at $1.899 million.

As a player, Scott spent more than a decade with the Lakers during the Showtime era, winning three championships. As a coach, the 59-year-old won NBA coach of the year honors with the New Orleans Hornets in 2008 and served as head coach of the Lakers from 2014 to 2016.

He has spent the past few years working as an NBA analyst for ESPN.

Advertisement

Nairy Stepanyan of Coldwell Banker Hallmark Realty was the listing agent. Taria Lewis of Tolbert and Assoc. represented the buyer.