Villa on a racetrack: Home at Thermal’s motorsports community sells for $3.25 million

Car collectors continue to flock to Thermal Club, a luxury motorsports development tucked into the Coachella Valley desert. Records show a massive villa overlooking a racetrack just traded hands in the unique community for $3.25 million.

Marketed as a driver’s paradise, Thermal Club offers an alternative playground for the ultra-rich with four racetracks across 426 acres and a variety of amenities catered to car collectors. It’s a members-only community, so the only way to get in is to buy a property there.

Most homes range from $2.5 million to $12 million and cover between 6,000 to 9,000 square feet with a 20-car garage. This one clocks in at 12,317 square feet with a two-story “car vault” capable of fitting 40 vehicles. A bedroom/lounge tops the space.

1 / 10 The exterior. (Realtor.com) 2 / 10 The great room. (Realtor.com) 3 / 10 The living area. (Realtor.com) 4 / 10 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 5 / 10 The deck. (Realtor.com) 6 / 10 The racetrack. (Realtor.com) 7 / 10 The bedroom. (Realtor.com) 8 / 10 The garage. (Realtor.com) 9 / 10 The 40-car garage. (Realtor.com) 10 / 10 The lounge. (Realtor.com)

Decks on the top level overlook the North Palm Circuit, a 1.2-mile racetrack with 10 turns that snakes through the development. Homeowners have access to all the tracks and can eat breakfast pit-side while the staff of mechanics tunes up their car for the day.

The three-story home also includes five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a 1,000-square-foot great room, a kitchen with a marble island and a gym.

For amenities, there’s a clubhouse, restaurant, tuning shop, two putting greens and a four-story observation tower. Residents can also have staffers maintain the house, stock it with groceries and take care of the cars while they’re away for an added monthly fee. As of last year, 89 of the 268 home sites had sold.

The Bergsma and Triscari Group at Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty handled both ends of the deal.