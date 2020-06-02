Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Actor Jonathan Sadowski lists Valley Village pad with decked-out garage

Actor Jonathan Sadowski's single-story home expands to a backyard with a spa, fountain and garage converted into a lounge.
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
June 2, 2020
2:35 PM
Four years is enough for Jonathan Sadowski, the actor best known for his role in the sitcom “Young & Hungry.” He just listed his single-story home in Valley Village for $1.098 million, or roughly $200,000 more than he paid for the place in 2016.

Two structures occupy the cul-de-sac property: a two-bedroom bungalow and a garage-turned-lounge decked out with skylights, exposed rafters and a brick accent wall.

White walls, hardwood floors and coved ceilings keep things neutral in the common spaces, while eye-catching tile touches up the galley-style kitchen and a floor-to-ceiling fireplace in the living room. There are two bedrooms and two bathrooms in 1,671 square feet.

The master suite opens outside, where a private backyard boasts a patio, spa, fountain and avocado tree under hanging lights.

Sadowski landed roles in “She’s the Man,” “Live Free or Die Hard” and “Friday the 13th” before scoring a main role in “Young & Hungry,” which ran from 2014 to 2018. More recently, the 40-year-old appeared in Fox’s “Lethal Weapon” series.

Trisha Perez of Century 21 Everest holds the listing.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
